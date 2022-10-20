EMBRAER S A : and NAC Sign a Firm Order for Up to 10 New P2F Conversions

San Diego, CA., October 20, 2022 - Embraer and Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC), a global leader in regional aircraft leasing, have signed a contract for up to 10 conversion slots for the E190F/E195F, with deliveries starting in 2024. In May of 2022, NAC and Embraer reached an agreement in principle to take up to 10 conversions; this order is now confirmed. The aircraft for conversion will come from NAC's existing E190/E195 fleet. In July of 2022, NAC signed a memorandum of understanding to place their first two E190F passenger-to-freight conversions with Astral Aviation, based in Nairobi, Kenya. Embraer's E-Jets P2F conversions deliver segment-leading performance and economics. The E-Jets Freighters will have over 50% more volume capacity, three times the range of large cargo turboprops, and up to 30% lower operating costs than narrowbodies. With more than 1,700 E-Jets delivered by Embraer globally, P2F customers benefit from a well-established, mature, global services network, in addition to a comprehensive portfolio of products ready to support their operations from day one. The conversion to freighter will be performed at Embraer's facilities in Brazil and includes main deck front cargo door; cargo handling system; floor reinforcement; Rigid Cargo Barrier (RCB) - 9G Barrier with access door; cargo smoke detection system (class E main deck cargo compartment), Air Management System changes (cooling, air circulation, etc.); interior removal and provisions for hazardous material transportation. Combining under-floor bulk cargo and main deck, the maximum gross structural payload is 13,150kg for the E190F and 14,300kg for the E195F. Considering typical e-commerce cargo density, the net weights and volumes are also impressive: the E190F can handle a payload of 23,600lb (10,700kg) while the E195F a payload of 27,100lb (12,300 kg). Image: https://embraer.imagerelay.com/ml/27f6f81b3bae4a919c97472e174098dd For more P2F information: https://www.embraercommercialaviation.com/commercial-jets/e190f-e195f-freighter/ Follow us on Twitter: @Embraer About NAC NAC is the global leader in regional aircraft leasing and is expanding into larger narrowbody aircraft leveraging our world class asset management platform. About Embraer A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services & Support to customers after-sales. Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year. Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.

