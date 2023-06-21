EMBRAER S A : and Star Air sign Pool Program Services Agreement for the airline's expanding fleet

- The Pool Program will support the operations of Star Air's growing E175 fleet and existing ERJ145s.

- Contract includes AHEAD Premium aimed at predictive maintenance and enhancing the dispatchability of the fleet.

Paris, June 21, 2023 - Embraer has signed a long-term Pool Program services agreement with Star Air to support the airline's growing E175 fleet. Star Air has leased four E175s in 2022 and two of them have started operations since May 2023. The contract provides access to the Pool Program, which includes component exchanges and repair services for a wide range of repairable components for the airline's E175s.

The E175 Pool Program agreement is in addition to the ongoing pool program for Star Air's fleet of five ERJ145s. Star Air's 12-month average schedule reliability stands at 99.67%, one of the highest among ERJ145 operators.

"We thank Star Air for their continued trust in us as they expand the Pool Program coverage across their growing fleet. We stand hand in hand with them as they further connect several regions of India," says Johann Bordais, President & CEO, Embraer Services & Support.

"As Star Air spreads its wings across the country, the Pool Program will enable us to leverage on the reliability and performance of the E175s and the expertise of Embraer's support and services team," says Capt. Simran Singh Tiwana, CEO of Star Air.

Star Air's operations will benefit from the AHEAD (Aircraft Health Analysis and Diagnosis) Premium which comprises early detection capabilities by monitoring systems trends and patterns, to increase aircraft availability, minimizing unexpected maintenance downtime, reducing technical interruptions, and avoiding flight cancellations. This is aimed at enhancing the dispatchability of Star Air's E175 fleet.

Star Air is an all-Embraer jet operator, and flies to multiple destinations across India, both scheduled and non-scheduled (charter) flight services. Star Air is the first airline to offer business class seats on regional routes.

The Embraer Pool Program is designed to allow airlines to minimize their upfront investment in high-value repairable inventories and resources, while taking advantage of Embraer's technical expertise along with its vast component repair service provider network. The results are significant savings on repair and inventory carrying costs, reduction in required warehousing space, and the virtual elimination of the need for resources required for repair management, while ultimately providing guaranteed performance levels. Currently, the Pool Program supports more than 50 airlines worldwide.

About Star Air

Star Air, the aviation arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group is a regional airline based in Bengaluru, India having commenced commercial flight operations in January 2019 with a deep focus on providing affordable and convenient travel options to its passengers in-line with its motto of Connecting Real India. The airline currently operates a fleet of 5 Embraer E145 and 2 E175 aircraft from its two operational bases, Bengaluru Airport (BLR) and Belagavi Airport (IXG) to 17 destinations across India that include: Ahmedabad, Ajmer (Kishangarh), Indore, Jodhpur, Kalaburagi, Mumbai, Surat, Tirupati, Jamnagar, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Bhuj, Bidar, Kolhapur and Jaipur. For bookings and more information, please visit www.starair.in

About Embraer

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services & Support to customers after-sales.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.