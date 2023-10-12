· Autothrottle will enhance the aircraft's pilot-centric cockpit featuring the advanced Prodigy Touch Flight Deck, based on the acclaimed Garmin 3000 avionics suite.

· Feature will be available as an optional item for new Phenom 300E aircraft and via a service bulletin for aircraft in operation.

Melbourne, Florida, October 12, 2023 - Embraer today announced a new autothrottle feature that will be available for the Phenom 300E aircraft. The optional feature is set to enhance the already single-pilot-friendly cockpit of the Phenom 300E, which includes the highly advanced Prodigy Touch based on Garmin G3000, further enhancing the aircraft's operational capabilities.

Pilots will be able to enjoy a more automated and intuitive flying experience through the autothrottle's advanced automation technology, which will assist in throttle control during various phases of flight. For passengers, this translates to even greater comfort in the cabin. The feature will be available as an optional item for new Phenom 300E aircraft, in the third quarter of 2024. Embraer is also committed to supporting in-service aircraft via a service bulletin (SB) available from the fourth quarter of 2024, for aircraft that have received factory-incorporated provisions.

"We are excited to introduce autothrottle to the Phenom 300E's avionics suite. It is another example of Embraer's mindset of continued improvement, listening to customers feedback and elevating an industry-leading product even further. Innovations like this enhance the experience and deliver even more value to operators. And that is why an aircraft like the Phenom 300E continues to offer the ultimate experience in its category," said Michael Amalfitano, President & CEO of Embraer Executive Jets.

With this improvement, the Phenom 300 series continues to lead the way in performance, technology, and comfort. The world's best-selling light jet for 11 years in a row, it is also the most-flown private jet in the USA-with over 700 units in operation and over 2 million flight hours logged. The aircraft is capable of reaching Mach 0.80 and offers unmatched avionics-including the industry-first Runway Overrun Awareness and Alerting System (ROAAS), Emergency Descent Mode, coupled go-around, and more.

Link to images: https://eej.imagerelay.com/sb/0f1c09b1-c7eb-4171-a6a5-cb531f132cd7/phenom-300e-autothrottle-pr.

About the Phenom 300E

The Phenom 300E is the fastest and longest-ranged single-pilot jet, with a high-speed cruise of 464 knots and a five-occupant range of 2,010 nautical miles (3,724 km) with NBAA IFR reserves. With its class's best climb and field performance, the Phenom 300E costs less to operate and maintain than its peers. The aircraft is capable of flying at 45,000 feet (13,716 meters), powered by two Pratt & Whitney Canada PW535E1 engines with 3,478 pounds of thrust each. The pilot-friendly cockpit enables single-pilot operations and offers the advanced Prodigy

Touch Flight Deck, based on the acclaimed Garmin G3000 avionics suite. It is also the first and only light jet to offer Embraer's Runway Overrun and Awareness Alerting System (ROAAS), which enhances safety, and also features autothrottle, for reduced workload. The aircraft features carried from a class above include single-point refueling, an externally serviced lavatory, and an airstair.

Additionally, the Phenom 300E offers a spacious cabin with the Embraer DNA Design and a baggage compartment among the largest in its category. The largest windows in the class deliver abundant natural lighting in the cabin as well as in the private lavatory. The comfort of the seats, with reclining and full movement capability, is enhanced by the best pressurization among light jets (6,600 ft. maximum cabin altitude). The Phenom 300E features distinct temperature zones for pilots and passengers, a wardrobe and refreshment center, voice and data communications options, and an entertainment system.

About Embraer Executive Jets

Embraer is creating tomorrow's world of bespoke private air travel today, utilizing industry-leading innovation, design, and technology-all the while incorporating sustainable and socially responsible practices. As a global company with more than 54 years in aerospace, Embraer delivers the ultimate experience in business aviation through aircraft that feature disruptive performance, technology, and comfort. Its portfolio consists of the Phenom 100EX, which offers unmatched cabin comfort, the highest levels of operational versatility and enhanced pilot-centric avionics; the Phenom 300E, which is the best-selling light jet for the past 11 consecutive years; and the Praetor 500 and the Praetor 600, the most disruptive and technologically advanced midsize and super-midsize business jets, respectively. Every day, Embraer business aircraft operate around the globe, supported by a strong, responsive customer support network that's top-ranked in service across the industry. For more information, visit executive.embraer.com.