· The Phenom 100EX will make its Latin American debut at the event to be held at the Congonhas Airport São Paulo, Brazil - August 5, 2024 - Embraer returns to the Latin American Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition (LABACE) 2024 from August 6 to 8 in São Paulo. The company will showcase the newly announced entry-level Phenom 100EX alongside the Phenom 300E, the world's best-selling light jet for 12 consecutive years, and the Praetor 600, the most disruptive and technologically advanced super-midsize jet.

Heading into the tradeshow, Embraer continues its momentum with strong demand for its executive jets portfolio resulting in a historic backlog selling into 2026. In addition to strong sales and continued growth, the company continues ramping up sustainability efforts in order to achieve the company's goal of zero emissions by 2040, as well as the industry's goal of Net Zero aviation by 2050.

More information on each aircraft can be found below, in addition to images to be used for press purposes. For more information, please reach out to Lauren Merlino, Corporate Communications at Embraer, at lauren.merlino@embraer.com.

About the Phenom 100EX

· Link to images: https://eej.imagerelay.com/sb/94a06572-7a6f-4701-919c-cb10857f7cb9/p100ex-photo-content

The Phenom 100EX is an entry-level jet that represents the epitome of comfort, operational versatility and single-pilot-friendly technology. The aircraft features impressive ramp appeal with the most complete airstair in its class, largest entrance door, and the roomiest and most accessible baggage compartment. Onboard, craftsmanship meets innovation in a cabin space where comfort is paramount with the tallest and widest cross section in its class combined with abundant natural light through extra-large windows. The best-in-class, high-tech interior features ergonomic seating, upper tech panels, luxurious Embraer Design DNA interiors, baseline side-facing fifth seat and belted lavatory, and flush-to-the-wall tables.

The cockpit is equally considerate with further pilot legroom provided by extended seat tracking, an open-concept cockpit for easier communication with the cabin, and enhanced safety as the first in its class to offer Runway Overrun Awareness and Alerting System (ROAAS). Additional avionics improvements, as part of the Prodigy Touch, based on the Garmin 3000, include FlightStream 510, stabilized approach, predictive windshear, automatic 3D volumetric scanning with lightning and hail prediction, and more.

The aircraft is capable of flying at 41,000 feet (12,497 meters) and is powered by two Pratt & Whitney Canada PW617F1-E engines with 1,730 pounds of thrust each. In addition to a high-

speed cruise of 406 knots and a four-occupant range of 1,178 nautical miles (2,182 km) with NBAA IFR reserves, the entry-level jet is capable of speeds up to Mach 0.70. Benefiting from the family's reputation for high utilization and low maintenance costs, the entry-level jet is also one of the greenest dual-engine jets on the market, culminating in a versatile aircraft built to offer the highest level of operational flexibility.

About the Phenom 300E

· Link to images:

The Phenom 300E is the best-selling light jet for the past 12 consecutive years, as well as the most-flown business jet in the U.S., popularized for its best-in-class capabilities. It is the fastest single-pilot jet in production, with a high-speed cruise of 464 knots and a five-occupant range of 2,010 nautical miles (3,724 km) with NBAA IFR reserves. The aircraft is capable of flying at 45,000 feet (13,716 meters), powered by two Pratt & Whitney Canada PW535E1 engines with 3,478 pounds of thrust each. With its class's best climb and field performance, the Phenom 300E costs less to operate and maintain than its peers.

The pilot-friendly cockpit enables a single-pilot operation and offers the advanced Prodigy Touch Flight Deck, based on the acclaimed Garmin 3000 avionics suite. It is also the first and only to offer Embraer's Runway Overrun and Awareness Alerting System (ROAAS), and also features auto-throttle, both of which reduce workload. The aircraft features carried from a class above include single-point refueling, an externally serviced lavatory, and an airstair.

Additionally, the Phenom 300E offers a spacious cabin with the Embraer DNA Design and a baggage compartment among the largest in its category. The largest windows in the class deliver abundant natural lighting in the cabin as well as in the private lavatory. The comfort of the seats, with reclining and full movement capability, is enhanced by the best pressurization among light jets (6,600 ft. maximum cabin altitude). The Phenom 300E features distinct temperature zones for pilots and passengers, a wardrobe and refreshment center, voice and data communications options, and an entertainment system.

About the Praetor Jets

· Link to images:

The Praetor 500 and the Praetor 600 are the most technologically advanced aircraft in their categories. The Praetor 500 surpassed certification goals, achieving an intercontinental range of 3,340 nautical miles (6,186 km) with four passengers and NBAA IFR Reserves. The Praetor 500 is the farthest- and fastest-flying midsize jet, capable of true North America corner-to-corner, nonstop flights, such as Miami to Seattle or Los Angeles to New York. Its sibling, the Praetor 600, is the farthest-flying super-midsize jet in the world, capable of nonstop flights from Paris to New York or São Paulo to Miami. With four passengers and NBAA IFR Reserves, the Praetor 600 has intercontinental range of 4,018 nautical miles (7,441 km).

The Embraer DNA Design interior eloquently explores every dimension of the cabins of the Praetor jets, including a six-foot-tall, flat-floor cabin, with stone flooring, and a vacuum service lavatory. The class-exclusive turbulence reduction capability and 5,800-foot cabin altitude, complemented by a whisper-silent cabin, have set the highest standards in customer experience in both the midsize and super-midsize categories. The largest baggage compartment in the class is complemented by a generous wardrobe and a full vanity in the rear private lavatory.

Advanced technology throughout the cabin is also a trait of the Embraer DNA Design, beginning with the industry-exclusive Upper Tech Panel that displays flight information and offers cabin management features also available on personal devices through Honeywell Ovation Select. High-capacity, ultra-high-speed connectivity for all aboard is available through Viasat's Ka-band, with typical speeds of around 20Mbps and video streaming capability, another industry-exclusive in midsize jets.

About Embraer Executive Jets

Embraer is creating tomorrow's world of bespoke private air travel today, utilizing industry-leading innovation, design, and technology-all the while incorporating sustainable and socially responsible practices. As a global company with more than 54 years in aerospace, Embraer delivers the ultimate experience in business aviation through aircraft that feature disruptive performance, technology and comfort. Its portfolio consists of the Phenom 100EX, which offers unmatched cabin comfort, the highest levels of operational versatility and enhanced pilot-centric avionics; the Phenom 300E, which is the best-selling light jet for the past 12 consecutive years; and the Praetor 500 and the Praetor 600, the most disruptive and technologically advanced midsize and super-midsize business jets, respectively. Every day, Embraer business aircraft operate around the globe, supported by a strong, responsive customer support network that's top-ranked in service across the industry. For more information, visit executive.embraer.com.