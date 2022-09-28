Advanced search
    EMBR3   BREMBRACNOR4

EMBRAER S.A.

(EMBR3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-09-27 pm EDT
12.59 BRL   +0.96%
EMBRAER S A : delivers new generation of SABER M60 radars to the Brazilian Army

09/28/2022 | 07:16am EDT
Campinas, Brazil, September 28, 2022 - Embraer delivered the first two SABER M60 2.0 version radars to the Brazilian Army, which will be used in their Anti-Aircraft Artillery Units. In addition to these two radars, Embraer announced a new contract that includes four additional radars of the same model, which was revealed in April this year. Acquiring the SABER M60 radars is part of the 2020-2023 Brazilian Army Strategic Planning and expands the Land Forces' operational capacity. As a result of the partnership between Embraer and the Brazilian Army in developing a low-altitude anti-aircraft artillery radar, the SABER M60, which was already exported, is 100% developed in Brazil and is operational with the Army. In 2019, the technological update phase was completed, resulting in version 2.0. The SABER M60 is a search radar that integrates a low-altitude anti-aircraft defense system to protect strategic points and areas, such as factories, power plants, and government facilities. With 3D technology, it has a range of 32 nautical miles and an altitude of up to 16,400 feet, and can track up to 60 targets simultaneously, including automatic target detection and classification. Easy to assemble and transport, it can be assembled in 15 minutes and includes Low Probability Interception (LPI) technology, which allows it to identify targets without being easily identified. The SABER M60 can be integrated into missile-based weapons systems or anti-aircraft cannons and can be customized for integration into any other air defense system, such as the Brazilian Aerospace Defense System. Images: https://embraer.bynder.com/share/981D24C0-A8E2-4696-BB1D9CE472EBE80F/ Follow us on Twitter: @Embraer About Embraer A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services & Support to customers after-sales. Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year. Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.

Disclaimer

Embraer SA published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 11:15:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 941 M - -
Net income 2022 118 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 270 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 70,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 724 M 1 724 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 15 427
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart EMBRAER S.A.
EMBRAER S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EMBRAER S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2,35 $
Average target price 4,92 $
Spread / Average Target 110%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francisco Gomes Neto President & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Carlos Garcia Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer, EVP
Alexandre Gonçalves da Silva Director
Daniel Moczydlower EVP-Engineering & Technology
Luís Carlos Affonso VP-Engineering, Technology & Corporate Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMBRAER S.A.-49.27%1 724
THE BOEING COMPANY-36.75%75 717
AIRBUS SE-20.08%67 879
TEXTRON INC.-24.40%12 457
DASSAULT AVIATION26.11%9 568
AVICOPTER PLC-47.90%3 437