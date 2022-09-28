EMBRAER S A : delivers new generation of SABER M60 radars to the Brazilian Army

Campinas, Brazil, September 28, 2022 - Embraer delivered the first two SABER M60 2.0 version radars to the Brazilian Army, which will be used in their Anti-Aircraft Artillery Units. In addition to these two radars, Embraer announced a new contract that includes four additional radars of the same model, which was revealed in April this year. Acquiring the SABER M60 radars is part of the 2020-2023 Brazilian Army Strategic Planning and expands the Land Forces' operational capacity. As a result of the partnership between Embraer and the Brazilian Army in developing a low-altitude anti-aircraft artillery radar, the SABER M60, which was already exported, is 100% developed in Brazil and is operational with the Army. In 2019, the technological update phase was completed, resulting in version 2.0. The SABER M60 is a search radar that integrates a low-altitude anti-aircraft defense system to protect strategic points and areas, such as factories, power plants, and government facilities. With 3D technology, it has a range of 32 nautical miles and an altitude of up to 16,400 feet, and can track up to 60 targets simultaneously, including automatic target detection and classification. Easy to assemble and transport, it can be assembled in 15 minutes and includes Low Probability Interception (LPI) technology, which allows it to identify targets without being easily identified. The SABER M60 can be integrated into missile-based weapons systems or anti-aircraft cannons and can be customized for integration into any other air defense system, such as the Brazilian Aerospace Defense System. Images: https://embraer.bynder.com/share/981D24C0-A8E2-4696-BB1D9CE472EBE80F/ Follow us on Twitter: @Embraer About Embraer A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services & Support to customers after-sales. Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year. Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.

