• Commercial deliveries soared circa 170% sequentially while Executive Jets grew 50% • US$21.1 bn company wide backlog up more than 20% annually • 20 E2 jets order from Mexicana de Aviación • 2nd C-390 Millennium aircraft delivered to Portugal São Paulo (SP), Brazil, July 18, 2024 - Embraer (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) delivered 47 jets in 2Q24, an 88% increase compared to the previous quarter (qoq), when 25 jets were delivered. The company's overall backlog ended at US$21.1 billion, more than 20% higher annually (yoy) and a 7-year high. Commercial Aviation was the highlight of the quarter with 19 jets deliveries - or circa 170% more qoq (7 jets in 1Q24). Meanwhile, Executive Jets delivered a solid performance with 27 aircraft (18 in 1Q24) while Defense delivered one multi-mission airlift C-390 Millennium. The company wide backlog reached US$21.1 billion in 2Q24 (or more than 20% higher yoy and marginally higher qoq). The biggest increase happened in Commercial Aviation (+US$227 million) while the biggest decreased occurred in Defense & Security (-US$251 million). The backlog for the other two businesses units increased marginally (+US$45 million). In Commercial Aviation, the backlog reached US$11.3 billion in 2Q24 (+2% qoq). The main highlight of the period was the order for 20 E2 jets by Mexicana de Aviación - Mexico's state-owned airline. The order includes 10 E190-E2 jets and another 10 E195-E2 jets, with deliveries scheduled to start in 2Q25. Other highlights were the delivery and start of operations of the first E190-E2 to Scoot - the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA). Furthermore, Embraer reached another important milestone: the delivery of its 1,800th E-Jet in May. The marquee aircraft was delivered to the leasing company Azorra and it will be operated by Royal Jordanian Airlines. Executive Jets continued to seize great sales momentum in both fleet and retail markets, demonstrating solid delivery performance and maintaining a positive book-to-bill ratio. The backlog ended the period marginally up at US$ 4.6 billion in 2Q24 (+1% qoq). The Services & Support unit continues to be one of the main drivers of Embraer's growth through a combination of operational excellence, customer experience and innovative solutions. Its backlog ended 2Q24 roughly unchanged at US$3.1 billion. In Defense & Security, the highlight was the delivery of the 2nd C-390 Millennium to the Portuguese Air Force (FAP), in a ceremony held in Gavião Peixoto (SP), Brazil. In 2019, FAP ordered 5 KC-390s, including a comprehensive services and support package and a flight simulator. The 1st aircraft entered service in October 2023 at Beja Air Base. The selection of the C-390 by some countries in Europe has not yet been incorporated into the backlog, which represents a significant source of potential growth for the coming quarters. The backlog in Defense & Security decreased 10% qoq and reached US$2.1 billion in 2Q24. Click the link to download the full document: https://embraer.bynder.com/m/39ecc3bc85bd8683/original/Deliveries-Backlog-2Q24.pdf

