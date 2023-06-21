EMBRAER S A : launches the next generation of AHEAD tool for Commercial and Executive Aviation

- The tool improves digital maintenance capabilities for operators.

- New system embeds more data and Machine Learning.

Paris, June 21, 2023 - Embraer Services & Support launched today the next generation version of AHEAD (Aircraft Health Analysis and Diagnosis) system, at the Paris Air Show. The tool helps airlines and customers to implement digital predictive maintenance on their E-Jet or Embraer Executive Jets fleets, using data to identify and predict potential issues before they become critical.

AHEAD integrates and analyzes trends from several systems such as engine parameters, pneumatics, hydraulics, landing gear, navigation, and instruments. The monitoring can detect anomalies and identify patterns that indicate potential issues and systems degradation, setting preventive action opportunities.

The system's new version was developed using the expertise of Embraer Services & Support engineering which has 20 years of experience doing aircraft data analysis for predictive maintenance of E-Jets fleet. This solid knowledge was the base to implement 12 new reliability trends of aircraft systems for early degradation detection on E2; predictive capabilities powered with Machine Learning; and troubleshooting enhancement for Flight Controls No Dispatch.

"AHEAD uses predictive analytics solutions to forecast when maintenance tasks will be needed by our customers, allowing them to plan maintenance schedules in advance. By planning in advance, they can avoid unnecessary maintenance and reduce the time that aircraft spend on the ground. This helps our customers optimize their resources and improve operational efficiency", says Johann Bordais, President & CEO, Embraer Services & Support.

Soon, Embraer Services & Support will release a new update, containing more reliability trends and tailored maintenance recommendations in real-time. Currently, more than 1,250 Embraer Commercial and Executive aircraft are using AHEAD worldwide.

About Embraer

Embraer is a global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil. It manufactures aircraft for Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security, and Agricultural customers. The company also provides after-sales services & support through a worldwide network of wholly owned entities and authorized agents.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds, an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere worldwide, transporting over 145 million passengers a year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets with up to 150 seats and is the leading exporter of high-value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers across the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. Embraer's APAC headquarters is in Singapore, and its China headquarters is in Beijing.