· The brand-new E-Freighter, the E190F, will make its debut at the event

· The company will showcase aircraft for commercial aviation and defense

São José dos Campos, Brazil, July 10, 2024 - Embraer will arrive with a strong presence at the Farnborough International Airshow, the most significant aviation and aerospace event of the year set to take place from July 22-26. At the event, Embraer will debut the brand-new E-Freighter, the E190F, marking its first public appearance. The company is currently experiencing very positive momentum across all businesses as it begins celebrating its 55th anniversary.

Embraer's lineup at the show highlights its leading portfolio of aircraft for commercial aviation and defense, which includes the E195-E2, the world's most efficient and quietest narrowbody; the E190F, an E-Jet cargo conversion that is making its debut at the show; the C-390 Millennium multi-mission military tactical transport; and the A-29 Super Tucano multi-role aircraft, the gold standard for a broad range of missions such as light attack, aerial surveillance and interception, and counterinsurgency.

The C-390 Millennium and the E195-E2 will also take part in the flight display.

The E190F, which performed its maiden flight earlier this year, is a passenger jet converted to a freighter (E-Freighter). The E-Jets freighters (E190F and E195F) were launched in 2022 to meet the changing demands of e-commerce and modern trade, which require fast deliveries and decentralized operations.

"I'm sure this will be another great airshow for Embraer. Farnborough is the main stage of the aviation industry, and we look forward to meeting with our customers, partners and many other stakeholders as we kick off our 55th anniversary celebrations," said Francisco Gomes Neto, President and CEO of Embraer. "Embraer is experiencing very positive momentum, growing in a profitable way through the execution of our business strategy."

Inside the Embraer chalet (#C-105), visitors will have the chance to take a closer look at multiple activities related to innovation, new technologies and the company's roadmap to sustainable aviation, such as the Energia Family concept aircraft. Also, Eve Air Mobility will be presenting updates on the development of its electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle (eVTOL) and the Urban Air Traffic Management software Vector, including a full-size eVTOL cabin mockup and a unique virtual reality (VR) flight experience.

Embraer media activities at FIA2024 include:

• Press conference: Eve Air Mobility - 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 21 at Embraer's chalet

• Press conference: Embraer Defense & Security - 2 p.m. on Monday at Embraer's chalet

• Press conference: Embraer's Main Press Conference - 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23. at Embraer´s chalet. Hosted by CEO, Francisco Gomes Neto

• Media tours of the aircraft are available on Monday and Tuesday at 3 p.m. and on Wednesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. - Meeting point: Embraer's chalet

About Embraer

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense and Security, and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services and Support to customers after-sales.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 9,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets with up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service, and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe.