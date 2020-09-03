Log in
EMBRAER S A : to Cut Staff by 900 as Coronavirus, Cancellation of Boeing Accord Hit Bottom Line

09/03/2020 | 11:09am EDT

By Jeffrey T. Lewis

SAO PAULO--Brazilian aerospace company Embraer SA said Thursday it will reduce staff by about 900 positions, or about 4.5%, because of the cancellation of its partnership with Boeing Co. and the impact on the global economy of the coronavirus pandemic.

Embraer's commercial aviation division, which makes passenger jets seating around 100, has been particularly hard hit after suffering a 75% decline in deliveries in the first half of 2020 compared with a year ago, according to the company.

Boeing's decision in April of this year to cancel the planned partnership on commercial jets, citing a failure to agree to final terms to the link-up, made Embraer's situation worse because of the Brazilian company's efforts to separate the commercial aviation unit in preparation for the closing of the deal, as did the outlook that the airline sector won't recovery quickly from the pandemic.

Embraer had already taken several measures to try to save jobs and reduce costs, including collective vacations, reduced working hours, paid leave and three voluntary dismissal plans, the company said. About 1600 employees accepted the company's voluntary dismissal offers, Embraer said.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -2.45% 170.7783 Delayed Quote.-47.17%
EMBRAER S.A. -1.30% 7.57 End-of-day quote.-61.63%
