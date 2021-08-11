Embraer S A : Brazil's Embraer and Kenya Airways agree to study flying taxis

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer
SA said on Wednesday its flying taxi unit Eve has
signed an agreement with a subsidiary of Kenya Airways to
develop operating models in its key markets.
The agreement with Fahari Aviation, the unmanned aircraft
division of Kenya Airways, aims to design a network for the safe
operation of Electric Vertical Aircraft (EVA).
Investment in zero-emission electric aircraft has grown as
consumers push for greener options in the transport sector,
which is looking for new ways to fight congestion in big cities.
Traveling from Kenya's airport to its city center by EVA
could reduce travel time from over an hour to six minutes,
according to a news release from Embraer.
"The creation of disruptive and accessible solutions in
urban air mobility will help democratize movement," Andre Stein,
president and chief executive of Eve, said in the release.
In June, Eve entered into merger talks with blank-check
company Zanite Acquisition Corp. The same month, U.S. electric
aircraft maker Vertical Aerospace announced it would go public
through a merger with Broadstone Acquisition Corp in a
deal expected to close in the second half of 2021.
