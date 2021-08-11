Log in
EMBRAER S.A.

Embraer S A : Brazil's Embraer and Kenya Airways agree to study flying taxis

08/11/2021
SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Wednesday its flying taxi unit Eve has signed an agreement with a subsidiary of Kenya Airways to develop operating models in its key markets.

The agreement with Fahari Aviation, the unmanned aircraft division of Kenya Airways, aims to design a network for the safe operation of Electric Vertical Aircraft (EVA).

Investment in zero-emission electric aircraft has grown as consumers push for greener options in the transport sector, which is looking for new ways to fight congestion in big cities.

Traveling from Kenya's airport to its city center by EVA could reduce travel time from over an hour to six minutes, according to a news release from Embraer.

"The creation of disruptive and accessible solutions in urban air mobility will help democratize movement," Andre Stein, president and chief executive of Eve, said in the release.

In June, Eve entered into merger talks with blank-check company Zanite Acquisition Corp. The same month, U.S. electric aircraft maker Vertical Aerospace announced it would go public through a merger with Broadstone Acquisition Corp in a deal expected to close in the second half of 2021. (Reporting by Paula Laier Additional reporting by Jimin Kang Editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EMBRAER S.A. 3.27% 19.6 End-of-day quote.121.47%
KENYA AIRWAYS PLC 6.39% 3.83 End-of-day quote.0.00%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 415 M - -
Net income 2021 -141 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 858 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,06x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 769 M 2 766 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 15 658
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart EMBRAER S.A.
Duration : Period :
Embraer S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMBRAER S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 3,77 $
Average target price 4,13 $
Spread / Average Target 9,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francisco Gomes Neto President & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Carlos Garcia Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Gonçalves da Silva Chairman
Daniel Moczydlower EVP-Engineering & Technology
Nelson Krahenbul Salgado Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMBRAER S.A.121.47%2 764
THE BOEING COMPANY10.15%138 203
AIRBUS SE28.27%106 098
TEXTRON INC.51.54%16 416
DASSAULT AVIATION11.71%9 772
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.1.31%6 991