Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Embraer S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMBR3   BREMBRACNOR4

EMBRAER S.A.

(EMBR3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Embraer S A : Brazil's Embraer delivers 30 jets in Q3, sees $16.8 bln backlog

10/21/2021 | 01:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAO PAULO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer delivered 30 jets in the third quarter, up 7.1% from a year earlier but down 11.7% from the previous quarter, it said on Thursday, adding the deliveries comprised nine commercial planes and 21 executive jets.

Embraer also said in a securities filing that its firm order backlog totaled $16.8 billion in Sept. 30, up from $15.1 billion in the same period of 2020 and $15.9 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2021.

According to the Brazilian company, its commercial aircraft deliveries were down five units from the previous quarter, while executive aircraft deliveries rose by one unit.

Itau BBA analysts said the figures showed good overall performance in deliveries and a robust backlog, in line with expectations, despite commercial deliveries having declined after a "strong" second quarter.

"We believe that the overall performance was solid, suggesting that demand continues to recover ... Our optimism is reinforced by the $16.8 billion backlog," Itau BBA said, maintaining its "outperform" rating for Embraer shares.

Brazil-traded shares in Embraer were down 1.8% at 24.20 reais in early afternoon trading, but outperformed the broader Bovespa stock index, which plunged 2.9% on worries the country would breach its constitutional spending cap to fund a new welfare program. (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Edmund Blair and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
All news about EMBRAER S.A.
01:39pEMBRAER S A : Brazil's Embraer delivers 30 jets in Q3, sees $16.8 bln backlog
RE
01:14pEMBRAER S A : Announce a Pool Agreement with KLM Cityhopper for the E195-E2s Fleet
PU
10:36aEMBRAER S A : Delivered 30 Jets In Q3, Including 9 to Airlines; Order Backlog at $16.8 Bil..
MT
08:44aEMBRAER S A : delivers first Praetor 500 in Canada to AirSprint
PU
07:14aEMBRAER S A : Delivers Nine Commercial and 21 Executive Jets in 3Q21
PU
10/20EMBRAER S A : Purchase Agreement - Form 6-K
PU
10/20EMBRAER S A : and Air Montenegro Announce Pool Program Agreement
PU
10/20EMBRAER S A : Renews the Pool Program Agreement with TAP express
PU
10/20EMBRAER S A : Fokker Techniek and Fokker Services sign an MoU to Pursue Defense, Developme..
PU
10/19EMBRAER S A : EmbraerX signs a Services Agreement with Republic Airways Inc. for the use o..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EMBRAER S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 436 M - -
Net income 2021 -43,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 857 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 235 M 3 202 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 15 658
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart EMBRAER S.A.
Duration : Period :
Embraer S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMBRAER S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 4,40 $
Average target price 4,86 $
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francisco Gomes Neto President & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Carlos Garcia Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer, EVP
Alexandre Gonçalves da Silva Chairman
Daniel Moczydlower EVP-Engineering & Technology
Luís Carlos Affonso VP-Engineering, Technology & Corporate Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMBRAER S.A.178.53%3 265
THE BOEING COMPANY0.89%126 708
AIRBUS SE24.93%102 624
TEXTRON INC.51.75%16 689
DASSAULT AVIATION SA2.17%8 877
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.25.76%8 700