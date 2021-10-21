Embraer S A : Brazil's Embraer delivers 30 jets in Q3, sees $16.8 bln backlog

SAO PAULO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer
delivered 30 jets in the third quarter, up 7.1% from
a year earlier but down 11.7% from the previous quarter, it said
on Thursday, adding the deliveries comprised nine commercial
planes and 21 executive jets.
Embraer also said in a securities filing that its firm order
backlog totaled $16.8 billion in Sept. 30, up from $15.1 billion
in the same period of 2020 and $15.9 billion at the end of the
second quarter of 2021.
According to the Brazilian company, its commercial aircraft
deliveries were down five units from the previous quarter, while
executive aircraft deliveries rose by one unit.
Itau BBA analysts said the figures showed good overall
performance in deliveries and a robust backlog, in line with
expectations, despite commercial deliveries having declined
after a "strong" second quarter.
"We believe that the overall performance was solid,
suggesting that demand continues to recover ... Our optimism is
reinforced by the $16.8 billion backlog," Itau BBA said,
maintaining its "outperform" rating for Embraer shares.
Brazil-traded shares in Embraer were down 1.8% at 24.20
reais in early afternoon trading, but outperformed the broader
Bovespa stock index, which plunged 2.9% on worries the
country would breach its constitutional spending cap to fund a
new welfare program.
(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Edmund Blair and David
Gregorio)