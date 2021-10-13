Embraer S A : Celebrates 15-years of Executive Care Program for Business Jets

Las Vegas, Nevada, October 13, 2021 - Embraer is celebrating the 15th anniversary of the Embraer Executive Care support program for business jets at the 2021 National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) annual convention and exhibition. The evolution of the Program is concentrated on digital transformation and improving the overall experience with Executive Care through improved processes and focus on relationships. Also, previously known as "EEC", the program is now adopting its full name: Embraer Executive Care. A subtle yet significant change, the name stands for what Embraer provides to its customers: care and support. "Embraer Executive Care supports our goal to provide customers with the ultimate experience in business aviation. We will continue to focus on customer needs and add value to this Program to sustain the growth and retention that we have enjoyed for 15 years." explains Marsha Woelber, Head of Worldwide Customer Support & Aftermarket Sales, Embraer Services & Support. Through Embraer Executive Care, the Company is constantly improving that experience; planning, budgeting and support are rolled together under a fixed monthly fee, plus an hourly charge for flight-hours flown, to make support straightforward and simple for customers to anticipate. Costs for scheduled and unscheduled maintenance items are set and known at enrollment in the program. Covering maintenance, as well as parts, normal wear, freight, exchange, labor, and even rescue teams, and guided by Embraer's OEM expertise and support, these can be chosen according to one of three coverage plans available that suit customer's needs, budget, and requirements: Prime Parts, Standard and Enhanced. Throughout a five-year cycle, the benefits of the Program include actual savings compared to the costs of scheduled and unscheduled events in the same term, cutting expenditures and promoting a better experience. With representatives in South America, North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific countries, over 700 aircraft are currently trusted to Embraer Executive Care for support. "The protection is a perfect complement to the aircraft's warranty and allows customers to have different levels of care to suit their budget and requirements," said Paulo McCluskey, Director of Embraer Executive Care. Follow us on Twitter: @Embraer About Embraer A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services & Support to customers after-sales. Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year. Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.

