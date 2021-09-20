Embraer S A : Eve and Helipass partner to expand UAM operations in France and beyond

Melbourne, Florida, September 20, 2021 - Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions and Helipass, SAS, today announced a new collaboration to accelerate and deploy electrical vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, also known in the market as EVA (Electrical Vertical Aircraft), across France and Europe. The partnership aims to fly Eve's electric aircraft for a total of 50,000 flight hours per year. This could lead to an optional increase of 100,000 annual flight hours across Helipass' network. Helipass plans to open digital bookings on its platform to offer an innovative and seamless user experience to customers throughout its network. To support the expansion of this partnership, Eve will work with Helipass to develop training, on-site support, and technical publications to facilitate the launch of EVA commercial operations. Following the commercial introduction of the EVA, which is planned for 2026, both companies will endeavor to launch Eve's EVA aircraft across Helipass' markets. These flights will include sightseeing, city and airport transfers, as well as a growing on-demand service. 'We are very happy about bringing Helipass to our family of partners, increasing the global reach of our solutions to the UAM market. Europe is not only ripe for new mobility solutions, but also very focused on ensuring a more sustainable future, which is very much in line with Eve's vision,' said Andre Stein, President & CEO of Eve. 'This is a great step for Electric Air Mobility. We are very proud to open the way and democratize the air with Eve. This new aircraft will transform our sightseeing activity with less noise and zero-emission on all our destinations for sustainable flights. The airport transfer activity will also become sustainable and open to everybody as a real mobility solution. Helipass, the air mobility platform with 600 destinations and 120 helicopter operators is opening the way for a better future,' said Frederic Aguettant, CEO of Helipass. Both parties will look into growing the service beyond this agreement to include additional use cases, as well as the requisite services needed to support the scalability of Urban Air Mobility (UAM) products in Helipass' core markets. Follow Embraer on Twitter: @Embraer Follow Eve on Twitter: @EveAirMobility Follow Helipass on Twitter: @helipass About Helipass Helipass, the Paris-France headquarter platform for tourism and Air Mobility is serving helicopter industry with more than 700 worldwide destinations and 120 companies engaged. Already 72 000 people have flown helicopters. The transition to eVTOL is the next challenge for a better world, quieter and zero emission footprint. Helipass is developing new routes for airport to city service and preparing new flying experiences. The company is commited as laureat with Choose Paris Region to offer electric air vehicule during Paris Olympic games 2024. Information, visit www.helipass.com About Eve Eve is a new, independent company dedicated to accelerating the global Urban Air Mobility (UAM) ecosystem. Benefitting from a startup mindset, backed by Embraer's more than 50-year history of aerospace expertise, its singular focus takes a comprehensive approach to the UAM industry by providing a holistic ecosystem. Its advanced electric vertical aircraft (EVA), coupled with its comprehensive global services and support network, and a unique air traffic management solution make it a serious contender in this space. Eve is the first company to graduate from EmbraerX. For more information, visit www.eveairmobility.com. About Embraer A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive Aviation, Defense & Security, and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services and Support to customer after-sales. Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year. Forward-Looking Information Is Subject to Risk and Uncertainty Certain statements in this release may be 'forward-looking' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions about future events that may not prove to be accurate. These statements are not guarantee and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. As a result, these statements speak only as of the date they are made and neither party undertakes an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Specific factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include the effect of global economic conditions, the ability of the parties to negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement and realize anticipated synergies, the ability of EVE to obtain the required certifications to manufacture and sell its eVTOL aircraft, and other important factors disclosed previously and from time to time in the filings of Embraer with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

