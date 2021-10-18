Embraer S A : , Fokker Techniek and Fokker Services sign an MoU to Pursue Defense, Development and Support Opportunities

Woensdrecht, The Netherlands, October 18, 2021 - Embraer, Fokker Techniek and Fokker Services have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The MoU opens opportunities to explore for a broad range of activities in the Defense, Commercial and Support markets. "Embraer is an ideal partner for this collaboration. Our heritage and deep understanding of aircraft products and solutions will allow us to bring a unique perspective to the many development areas that Embraer is investigating," Roland van Dijk, CEO of Fokker Techniek. "Fokker Techniek and Fokker Services are well-known and reputable aerospace companies with roots in building aircraft and supporting aircraft fleets worldwide. Their network, experience and worldwide recognized aviation tradition will be a perfect match with Embraer Services and Support. We believe together we can service our customers better with tailor-made solutions," said Johann Bordais, President & CEO, Embraer Services & Support. In the coming months, Embraer, Fokker Services and Fokker Techniek will discuss a variety of opportunities and look to leverage their respective expertise and capabilities in new projects. For Defense, this includes C-390 Millennium transport aircraft and potential specific end-user requirements as well as future fleet support. "Whether it's the Defense market with our support for the C-390 Millennium transport aircraft or any type of Support or Development in Commercial market, we are confident that many exciting projects will arise over the coming years," said Menzo van der Beek, CEO of Fokker Services. "There is huge potential for both companies in the development of opportunities together. This is a very important step on Embraer's strategy to establish meaningful and strategic partnerships around the globe," said Jackson Schneider, President & CEO, Embraer Defense & Security. Other opportunities for Defense are under discussion such as Conversion and Completion of Special Mission and Special Transportation aircraft. In the Commercial aviation market, engineering and logistic support will be key elements to be explored, in addition to Hydrogen Powered Aircraft development. Finally, for aftermarket support topics, such as program support, logistics, repair services and all other support opportunities, will also be reviewed. Picture caption: MoU signing ceremony on October 18th, 2021, at Fokker Techniek, in the Netherlands, witnessed by the Mayor of Woensdrecht, Steven Adriaansen (standing left) and the Governor of Noord Brabant, Ina Adema (standing right.) Seated (left to right): Jackson Schneider, President & CEO, Embraer Defense & Security, Arjan Meijer, President & CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation, Menzo van der Beek, CEO of Fokker Services, Roland van Dijk, CEO of Fokker Techniek, and Johann Bordais, President & CEO, Embraer Services & Support. Follow us on Twitter: @Embraer About Fokker Services Group Fokker Services Group consists of Fokker Services & Fokker Techniek, which deliver innovative total support solutions from facilities in Europe, Asia and the Americas. Fokker Services creates tailored solutions for the maintenance of regional, commercial and military aircraft. The organization engineers, repairs, upgrades, and delivers high-quality solutions to facilitate and support the competitive operations of its customers. Services range from type certificate holder-related product support services to flight hour based component availability and repair programs, spare parts, engineering, modifications and documentation support. Fokker Techniek excels in complex projects. With a strong engineering background, the team specializes in green aircraft completions, conversions, upgrades and refurbishments, for both the VIP and special mission markets. Furthermore, the organization provides full MRO support to private, commercial and military customers. This includes lease transition maintenance, together with extensive capabilities such as heavy maintenance, modifications, parts manufacturing, component maintenance and aircraft painting. About Embraer A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services & Support to customers after-sales. Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year. Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.

