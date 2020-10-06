Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  EMBRAER S.A.    EMBR3   BREMBRACNOR4

EMBRAER S.A.

(EMBR3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 10/05
6.42 BRL   -1.08%
02:15pEMBRAER S A : Institutional Presentation IR - September 2020
PU
09/27Brazil's Azul certified to use Embraer E195 as cargo aircraft
RE
09/25EMBRAER S A : The first Brazilian Gripen has flown in Brazil
AQ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Embraer S A : Institutional Presentation IR - September 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 02:15pm EDT

ri.embraer.com.br

investor.relations@embraer.com.br

Embraer RI

+55 11 3040 6874

Sep 20

This presentation includes forward-looking statements or statements about events or circumstances which have not occurred. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting our business and our future financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: general economic, political and business conditions, both in Brazil and in our market. The words "believes", "may", "will", "estimates", "continues", "anticipates", "intends", "expects" and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

We undertake no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or other factors. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this presentation might not occur. Our actual results could differ substantially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements.

2 INVESTOR RELATIONS

This information is property of Embraer and cannot be used or reproduced without written permission.

EMBRAER

BUSINESS

AREAS

3 INVESTOR RELATIONS

COMMERCIAL AVIATION

EXECUTIVE JETS

DEFENSE & SECURITY

SERVICES & SUPPORT

This information is property of Embraer and cannot be used or reproduced without written permission.

EMBRAER CONTINUOUS

EVOLUTION

Achieving maturity and efficiency

PRAETOR JETS

through the development of a rich

portfolio of products and services

E-JETS - E2

C-390

MILLENNIUM

PHENOM 300

PHENOM 100

E-JETS

4 INVESTOR RELATIONS

This information is property of Embraer and cannot be used or reproduced without written permission.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Embraer SA published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 18:14:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EMBRAER S.A.
02:15pEMBRAER S A : Institutional Presentation IR - September 2020
PU
09/27Brazil's Azul certified to use Embraer E195 as cargo aircraft
RE
09/25EMBRAER S A : The first Brazilian Gripen has flown in Brazil
AQ
09/24Airline passengers want to see barriers to boost confidence - industry execut..
RE
09/17Boeing Names Chief Strategy, Chief Sustainability Officers
DJ
09/10EMBRAER S A : C&L Aviation Group Completes First Bongiovi Speakerless Sound Syst..
AQ
09/03EMBRAER S A : Brazil's Embraer says is cutting its workforce by 4.5%, or about 9..
RE
09/03EMBRAER S A : to Cut Staff by 900 as Coronavirus, Cancellation of Boeing Accord ..
DJ
08/15EMBRAER S A : Gold Sponsor Embraer and the Brazilian Air Force to Discuss the La..
AQ
08/06GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Adidas, Metlife, Toyota
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 520 M - -
Net income 2020 -606 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 664 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 849 M 858 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 18 734
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart EMBRAER S.A.
Duration : Period :
EMBRAER S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMBRAER S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,89 $
Last Close Price 1,15 $
Spread / Highest target 175%
Spread / Average Target 150%
Spread / Lowest Target 125%
Managers
NameTitle
Francisco Gomes Neto President & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Gonçalves da Silva Chairman
Nelson Krahenbul Salgado Chief Operating Officer
Antonio Carlos Garcia Chief Financial Officer
Daniel Moczydlower EVP-Engineering & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMBRAER S.A.-67.46%838
THE BOEING COMPANY-48.40%96 634
AIRBUS SE-49.57%60 734
TEXTRON INC.-19.91%8 300
DASSAULT AVIATION-36.20%7 316
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.65.27%6 524
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group