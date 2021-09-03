Embraer S A : Reestablishing the vital airlink between two global financial centres Embraer E190-E2 Makes First Commercial Flight into London City Airport

London, UK - September 3, 2021 - Yesterday evening, Thursday, 2 September 2021 saw an important debut for London City Airport. At 5:45 pm, an Embraer E190-E2 made its first commercial flight into the iconic airport in the centre of the British political and financial capital. Registered HB-AZG, the Helvetic Airways aircraft flew from Zurich to London in 1 hour 20 minutes, also reestablishing an essential link for the global financial community. Flight LX 456, operated by Helvetic Airways on behalf of its partner company Swiss International Air Lines, was welcomed by a water salute from London City Airport's fire service. On board the sold out flight were 110 passengers, including representatives of the international media, business travellers, as well as those visiting friends and family. Reestablishing connectivity between the UK and Switzerland Commenting on the arrival, LCY's Chief Operating Officer Alison FitzGerald said: 'Welcoming Swiss/Helvetic back to London City, and in the newest LCY capable aircraft, Embraer's E190-E2, is a significant milestone for London City. It demonstrates how we are collaborating with manufacturers and airlines to introduce more low emissions, low noise aircraft to our airport, as well as reestablishing a vital business connection which we believe will go from strength-to-strength as the UK Government begins to further reduce barriers to travel.Our ambition is to be one of the most sustainable airports of our size in Europe, and it is my expectation that we will be welcoming more of these aircraft with more airlines as the industry recovers from COVID-19.' Embraer E190-E2: the perfect aircraft for London City With LCY's runway length of only 1,508 metres and descent angles of up to 5.5 degrees, the Embraer E2 is particularly suitable for operations at the legendary Thames-side aiport. 'Thanks to a reduction of almost 20% in fuel consumption and a noise footprint at take-off 63% smaller than Embraer's previous generation aircraft, the E190-E2 not only delivers significant reductions in emissions, but also a much quieter experience for local residents,' enthused Cesar Perreira, Embraer's Vice President of Sales and Marketing EMEA, shortly before the first flight left Zurich for London. It should be noted that Embraer aircraft account for nearly 90% of all movements at the airport. At the same time, the E190-E2 nearly doubles the available range from LCY to more than 4,000 km, for the first time bringing destinations such as Istanbul, Casablanca and Moscow within reach. Helvetic Airways: the first E2 operator into London City 'With this world premiere, we are particularly proud to be able to offer a product of the highest level in terms of comfort, silence and sustainability. We are convinced that the Embraer E2 is suited perfectly to the requirements of business customers flying between the financial centres of London and Zurich,' said Tobias Pogorevc, CEO of Helvetic Airways, during the inaugural flight. With the coronavirus pandemic bringing a more regional emphasis to air transport along with a trend towards the use of smaller aircraft types, Helvetic Airways is now ideally equipped both to provide reliable and cost-effective flight operations and to take full and fruitful advantage of the new opportunities currently offered in markets worldwide. With a fleet of 12 Embraer E2 aircraft, Helvetic Airways is currently the largest Embraer E-Jets operator in the world, strengthening its position as a regional airline based in Switzerland, Europe and beyond. Follow us on Twitter: @Embraer About Helvetic Airways Swiss regional airline Helvetic Airways provides a range of short and medium-haul air services from its hubs at Zurich Airport and EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg. The carrier deploys its 16 Embraer E Jet aircraft (8 E190-E2, 4 E195-E2 und 4 E190-E1) on scheduled, charter and wet-lease flights. Eight Helvetic Airways Embraer E190-E1s and E2s are currently operated on behalf of Swiss International Air Lines under a long-term wet-lease agreement. The Helvetic Airways workforce numbers some 400 employees. The company has its own maintenance hangar and operation at Zurich Airport, which is also home to its corporate head office. Helvetic Airways has been working closely with Horizon Swiss Flight Academy AG (www.horizon-sfa.ch), based in Kloten, since 2008. Both companies are part of the Helvetic Airways Group, which is domiciled in Freienbach, Switzerland. About Embraer A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services & Support to customers after-sales. Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year. Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe. About London City Airport: We are London's most central airport and known internationally for our punctuality, speed of service and our award-winning customer experience. Recognising that it has never been more important for passengers to have confidence when they book, we offer them safe, careful, and speedy journeys through the capitals most central, and best connected, airport. We have your wellbeing at heart, and, with our airline partners, we provide connectivity across the UK and Europe to 25 destinations. Contacts for media enquiries: Liam McKay Director of Corporate Affairs Mobile: +44 (0)7545439073 Email: Liam.McKay@londoncityairport.com --- Mehdi Guenin Spokesperson Media relations Mobile: +41 (0) 79 376 71 80 Email: mehdi.guenin@helvetic.com --- Guy Douglas Director Corporate Communications Mobile: +31 (0)657120121 Email: guy.douglas@nl.embraer.com

Share: