Embraer S A : delivers first Praetor 500 in Canada to AirSprint

Melbourne, Florida, October 21, 2021 - Embraer delivered the first Praetor 500 in Canada to AirSprint Private Aviation, a Canadian privately held Fractional Jet Ownership company. Earlier this year, the company converted two Legacy 450s to Praetor 500s and, with this addition, AirSprint will have three Praetor 500s in its fleet, and a total of nine Embraer jets. The Praetor 500 boasts an impressive, best-in-class range, capable of non-stop flights of 3,340 nm at long-range cruise speed and also unparalleled runway performance under snowy and wet conditions. The aircraft is an excellent choice for AirSprint to provide non-stop flights from hundreds of airports coast-to-coast in Canada-with service across North America, the Caribbean, Central America, Hawaii and Europe. "We are pleased that our partnership with AirSprint, which began in 2016, continues to grow as they expand their fleet. When we completed the first Legacy 450 to Praetor 500 conversion earlier this year, they were delighted to provide their customers with direct access to more Canadian destinations and experiences. The Praetor 500 is an excellent choice as the company continues to grow and holds the highest standards for all customers," said Michael Amalfitano, President & CEO of Embraer Executive Jets. Not only does the Praetor 500 offer best-in-class range and the lowest cabin altitude in its class, it's the world's most disruptive and technologically advanced midsize business jet. In terms of technology, it's the only midsize business jet with full fly-by-wire flight controls and turbulence reduction capability. It also features a true six-foot-tall, flat-floor cabin, stone flooring, a wet galley, and a vacuum lavatory-all with best-in-class baggage space. "To be the first in Canada to accept a new Embraer Praetor 500 helps to solidify our position as an industry leader," said James Elian, President & CEO of AirSprint. "AirSprint spearheaded Fractional Ownership in Canada. We were the first then, and over 20 years later, our team continues to deliver a private aviation experience above all others. Our growth as a company is due to our Fractional Owners' commitment-and our long-standing relationships with stellar companies like Embraer." AirSprint's acceptance of the new Praetor 500 will also be its first brand-new jet with the redesigned paint job. The new livery-elegant and distinct-is a true application of the AirSprint brand. Link to images: https://eej.imagerelay.com/sb/bd461822-8b1d-475a-a00e-2227d1e35238/airsprint-pr Follow us on Twitter: @Embraer About Embraer Executive Jets Embraer is creating tomorrow's world of bespoke private air travel today, utilizing industry-leading innovation, design, and technology-all the while incorporating sustainable and socially responsible practices. As a global company with more than 50 years in aerospace, Embraer delivers the ultimate experience in business aviation through aircraft that feature disruptive technology, performance, and comfort. Its portfolio consists of the Phenom 100EV, which offers the business aviation experience in its purest form; the Phenom 300E, which is the best-selling light jet for the past nine years straight; and the Praetor 500 and the Praetor 600, which with best-in-class flight range, are the most disruptive and technologically advanced midsize and super-midsize business jets, capable of continent-crossing and ocean-spanning missions, respectively. Every day, Embraer business aircraft operate around the globe, supported by a strong, responsive customer support network that's top-ranked in service across the industry. For more information, visit executive.embraer.com. About AirSprint AirSprint Private Aviation is a privately held company with offices in Toronto, Montréal and Calgary. AirSprint maintains the largest fractional fleet of private aircraft in Canada, a jet collection of Embraer Praetor 500s, Embraer Legacy 450s, Cessna Citations CJ3+ and Cessna Citations CJ2+. AirSprint proudly flies Canadians from coast-to-coast including service from Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Montréal and the Maritimes. AirSprint provides discerning Canadians with a better choice for optimizing their time by enhancing the private jet ownership experience with industry-leading safety standards, exceptional turn-key service and increased flexibility; everything personalized for the Owners' individual travel needs. All at a fraction of the cost. AirSprint.com.

