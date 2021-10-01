Log in
Embraer S A : doubles agriculture aircraft sales

10/01/2021 | 07:33am EDT
Botucatu - SP, October 1st, 2021 - Embraer's agricultural aviation division ended September with a total of 50 Ipanema EMB-203 aircraft sold throughout the year to date. This is double the total sold in 2020. The increase in orders reflects the strong performance of Brazil's agribusiness sector and confidence among farmers and aero-agricultural companies for 2022, who already account for 30% of new orders. "The Ipanema is a great ally for Brazilian agribusiness with its efficiency, productivity, cost-effectiveness, and robustness, as agricultural aviation is an essential tool for the country. We are pleased with the results we've seen this year and with each new delivery, our confidence regarding the outlook for the coming years grows," said Sany Onofre, head of Embraer's agricultural aviation division. This model combines high technology and the tradition of an aircraft that has evolved continuously to serve the demands for high productivity and low costs in modern agriculture, especially when compared with other crop sprayers. September also marked the delivery of the one-hundredth model 203 aircraft, the current version of the original Ipanema line, which features the latest technological innovations in the segment. The aircraft was delivered to a customer in the city of Tapurah, Mato Grosso State. Since 2005, the Ipanema has run on ethanol, being Embraer's first aircraft certified and mass-produced to fly on renewable energy, leading a wide range of the company's historic activities in research and use of biofuels in aviation. The aircraft is the market leader in the aerial spraying segment, with a 60% national market share, and almost 1,500 units delivered. About Embraer A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive Aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services and Support to customers after-sales. Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year. Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets with up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.

