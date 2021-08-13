Embraer S A : launches Social Tech program to generate opportunities for underrepresented groups

São Paulo, Brazil, August 13, 2021 - Innovation and technology are directly associated with Embraer's success story and now they will also play an important role in increasing the company's positive social impact on society. Through the Social Tech program, which brings together immersive distance training platforms, Embraer will promote professional training in technology for 1,500 people from minority groups by 2025. The new program is part of a set of environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments announced by the company today. Embraer is one of the largest private social investment references in Brazil and carries out projects focused on education, which impact thousands of young people in vulnerable situations annually. 'The demand for qualified professionals in technology is growing in the global job market, with excellent career opportunities that are often out of reach for underrepresented groups. With Social Tech, we hope to contribute to eliminating social and economic barriers' said Carlos Alberto Griner, Embraer's Vice President of People, ESG and Communication. 'Our plan is to expand the program over the next few years to create more opportunities for minorities, initially focused on people with disabilities, before we potentially focus on women, people of color and LGBTQIA+.' The first Embraer Social Tech will be implemented in partnership with the Brazilian Institute of Management and Information Technology (IGTI in Portuguese), to promote, exclusively at this time, professional training for People with Disabilities in the area of Data Analysis. The methodology adopted will be a bootcamp, an immersive training to develop skills and competencies in the sector. The program will select 300 applicants from all over Brazil who do not necessarily need to have previous experience in technology. Enrollments take place on the IGTI portal, starting on August 16 until September 10 of 2021. The attendees will have the opportunity of employment in one of the various business areas at Embraer, with an expectation to fill a minimum of 50 vacancies. With a three-month duration, the activities will start in October. For more information: www.igti.com.br/bootcamp/embraer-socialtech. About Embraer A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services & Support to customers after-sales. Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year. Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.

