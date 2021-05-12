Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  Embraer S.A.
  News
  Summary
    EMBR3   BREMBRACNOR4

EMBRAER S.A.

(EMBR3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Embraer S A : Alaska Air orders 13 Boeing 737 MAX jets as travel demand rebounds

05/12/2021 | 02:56pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is pictured at the LABACE fair in Sao Paulo

(Reuters) - Alaska Air Group said on Wednesday it would expand its fleet with 13 orders for Boeing Co 737-9 MAX airplanes and 17 Embraer 175 jets, as the U.S. carrier prepares for bookings to come back after coronavirus vaccinations.

"Alaska expects domestic travel to return to pre-COVID levels by the summer of 2022, which will require more aircraft across Air Group," the company said in a statement.

The orders for the 737-9 MAX are part of Alaska Air's purchase options from December, when it had ordered 23 of the MAX airplanes.

The company expects to take deliveries of nine out of 13 737-9 MAX planes in 2023, and four in 2024.

Alaska Air said the 17 Embraer 175 jets will grow its regional fleet to 111 planes, with deliveries in 2022 and 2023.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 386 M - -
Net income 2021 -148 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 735 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,39x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 318 M 2 301 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
EV / Sales 2022 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 15 658
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart EMBRAER S.A.
Duration : Period :
Embraer S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMBRAER S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 2,96 $
Last Close Price 3,15 $
Spread / Highest target 11,8%
Spread / Average Target -6,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Francisco Gomes Neto President & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Carlos Garcia Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Gonçalves da Silva Chairman
Daniel Moczydlower EVP-Engineering & Technology
Nelson Krahenbul Salgado Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMBRAER S.A.85.76%2 322
THE BOEING COMPANY6.92%133 851
AIRBUS SE6.82%91 674
TEXTRON INC.38.90%15 152
DASSAULT AVIATION8.03%9 805
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-13.80%5 929