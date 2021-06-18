Embraer S A : Beacon, From EmbraerX, Continues its Expansion with an Agreement with MRT

São José dos Campos - Brazil, June 18th, 2021 - Beacon, a maintenance platform from EmbraerX, announced that it has signed an agreement with The Mobile Repair Team (MRT), an executive and commercial structural repair team with bases in Europe and North America. The partnership is focused on onboarding MRT's maintenance teams into Beacon's multi-sided platform to improve coordination among stakeholders, including their mobile teams and operators. By joining Beacon, MRT will gain efficiency throughout its repair process and respond faster to maintenance requests from operators. The Mobile Repair Team offers worldwide structural repair support for fleets of aircraft. Striving to provide superior customer service while helping their customers reduce significant costs, MRT is joining Beacon's platform to empower their mobile teams to achieve a faster return-to-service as they continue to grow their customer base across the globe. MRT's strategy is to run all maintenance cases through Beacon, replacing the use of informal communication channels with one single, compliance-ready channel, thus facilitating an agile flow of information and an easier handoff during shift turnovers. Moreover, MRT will significantly reduce the time spent coordinating with technicians and other stakeholders during maintenance cases by focusing mostly on high-frequency events, which represent about 70% of the total number of interruptions. 'We are delighted to be partnering with Beacon and the global EmbraerX initiative. MRT sits at the forefront of a very dynamic and demanding market segment, and for this reason, the full experience, the detailed transparency at every step of the process, and its full integration are a game-changer for the MRT solution. Beacon is a market-disrupting solution that will bring great effectiveness to the MRT portfolio of return-to-service options. Our evaluation process has paved the way for a very powerful impact on the market and we very much look forward to further exploring Beacon with our other group companies as well,' said Chris Creutz, Director, MRT 'We are thrilled to welcome MRT to our platform and support them in getting ahead of the game. Our mission is to help MRT gain a competitive advantage in our ultra-demanding service industry. With Beacon, all stakeholders working on interruptions are getting back time and energy that today is wasted due to inefficient coordination and old technologies. The benefits of using Beacon are not only about better performance and faster return-to-service times but also customer satisfaction and profitability,' said Marco Cesarino, Head of Beacon. With this agreement, Beacon is bringing more players in the ecosystem into its platform so they can collaborate better and smarter while accelerating return-to-service. Beacon is continuing to serve all types of aircraft and leveraging the benefits of technology as a means to cut through complexity and facilitate collaboration in an industry that is ripe for digital transformation. Developed by EmbraerX, Embraer's market accelerator for disruptive businesses, Beacon is an innovative platform that connects operators, maintenance services, and mechanics in a more agile, collaborative, and efficient way, ensuring the rapid return of aircraft to service. Benefiting from a startup mindset and Embraer's 50 years of experience, Beacon is leading the way into a new digital era in aviation maintenance services, being capable of serving any manufacturer, anytime, anyplace. Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/beacon-embraerx About The Mobile Repair Team The Mobile Repair Team professionals specialize in the completion of aircraft structural repairs worldwide. Their focus is to provide superior and bespoke customer service, first-class repairs, and efficient turnaround times at cost-effective prices. The Mobile Repair Team is renowned for its technical expertise and commitment to safety, along with its dedication to personalized customer service. About Beacon Developed by EmbraerX, Embraer's market accelerator for disruptive businesses, Beacon is the maintenance coordination platform for faster return-to-service. It is an innovative platform designed to connect and synchronize industry resources, the aftermarket supply chain, and aviation services professionals in a more agile and efficient manner to keep aircrafts flying. Beacon aims to unleash high-value interactions and business opportunities to multiple stakeholders within the service ecosystem. The platform is initially focused on providing solutions to unscheduled aircraft maintenance interruptions. Through an easily accessible digital web and mobile application (IOS and Android), Beacon's main goal is to connect companies and professionals in a revolutionary way. The technology triggers a network of accredited providers, fostering real-time collaboration during unplanned maintenance activities, accelerating the return to service of aircraft. About EmbraerX EmbraerX is a market accelerator committed to developing solutions that transform life's experiences. As an organization, we are uniquely positioned to lead the world at the intersection of disruptive innovation, autonomy, and urban mobility because the values that drive our work are deeply human, cross-culturally resonant, and completely tech-enabled. About Embraer A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services & Support to customers after-sales. Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year. Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centers, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.

