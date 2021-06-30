Embraer S A : Delivers First Phenom 300E as Part of Duet Collaboration with Porsche

Melbourne, Florida, June 30, 2021 - Embraer delivered the first limited-edition Phenom 300E aircraft-part of the Duet collaboration with Porsche-to an undisclosed customer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The aircraft was delivered at Embraer's state-of-the-art Global Customer Center in Melbourne, Florida. Duet marks the first-ever true collaboration between leading aviation and automotive manufacturers, pairing the fastest and longest-ranged single-pilot certified jet with the gold standard in production sports cars, the Porsche 911 Turbo S. Embraer and Porsche, both known for world-class engineering, performance, and design, worked in tandem to create a seamless experience from ground to air using matching design elements that are only available in this pairing. Only ten of this limited-edition pairing will ever be produced. 'We designed Duet in collaboration with Porsche to introduce a seamless travel experience for those wanting to arrive in something totally original, while holding true to our vision of delivering the ultimate experience in business aviation,' said Michael Amalfitano, President & CEO, Embraer Executive Jets. 'The Phenom 300E is already the best-selling light jet in the world, and we continue to push the boundaries to provide even more value and bring new experiences to our customers.' As the world's fastest and longest-ranged single-pilot business jet, the Phenom 300 series transformed the light jet category. With its unparalleled technology, comfort, and performance, the Phenom 300E sets the highest standard of excellence through best-in-class cabin altitude, high mission flexibility, low operating costs and the best residual value in the industry. The 911 is the heart of the Porsche product portfolio and has one of the longest and most celebrated traditions in the automotive industry. The 911 Turbo S represents the pinnacle of the 911 models and delivers exceptional performance combined with a high degree of everyday usability. Duet brings the Phenom 300E and the 911 Turbo S into perfect harmony as design inspiration for the aircraft mirrors that of the car, and vice versa. Starting with seats, the sew style on the Phenom 300E seats were patterned after that of the 911 Turbo S. Both vehicles' seats also feature red pull straps, a Speed Blue accent stitch, and carbon fiber shrouds. The flight deck seats were also redesigned to match the seats of the car. On the exterior, both aircraft and car share a matching paint pallet and scheme, complete with a custom two-tone paint finish and hand-painted pinstripes in Brilliant Chrome and Speed Blue, creating a fluid aesthetic throughout both performance machines. The exclusive collaboration logo, which depicts the aerodynamic requirements of both aircraft and car, is embossed on the seat headrests of the aircraft (representing lift) and debossed on the car's headrests (representing downforce), as well as featured on the aircraft sideledge, speaker grills, and mounted near the main door. Each pairing also features a special badge, representing one of only ten delivered. The customer has the option to select the location of a blue chip, reflective of their position among the ten units. To further highlight the exclusivity of this pairing, the aircraft registration number is painted on the lower part of the rear wing of the car to demonstrate that specific car belongs to a unique aircraft. To mark this first-ever collaboration, Duet customers that accept delivery of both the aircraft and vehicle will receive unique and exclusive accessories. Accessories include a Duet customized luggage set with a pilot's bag and weekenders available with the 911 Turbo S, as well as a Porsche Design 1919 Globe timer UTC titanium-case watch inspired by the aircraft's flight deck available with the jet. For more information, please visit https://executive.embraer.com/global/en/duet. Follow us on Twitter: @Embraer About the Phenom 300E The Phenom 300E is the fastest and longest-ranged single-pilot jet, with a high-speed cruise of 464 knots and a five-occupant range of 2,010 nautical miles (3,724 km) with NBAA IFR reserves. With the best climb performance in its class, the Phenom 300E costs less to operate and maintain than its peers. The aircraft is capable of flying at 45,000 feet (13,716 meters), powered by two Pratt & Whitney Canada PW535E1 engines with 3,478 pounds of thrust each. The Phenom 300E offers a spacious cabin with the Embraer DNA Design and its baggage compartment is among the largest in its category. The largest windows in the class deliver abundant natural lighting in the cabin as well as in the private lavatory. The comfort of the seats, with recline and full movement capability, is enhanced by the best pressurization among light jets (6,600 ft. maximum cabin altitude). The Phenom 300E features distinct temperature zones for pilots and passengers, a wardrobe and refreshment center, voice and data communications options, and an entertainment system. The pilot-friendly cockpit enables single-pilot operation and offers the advanced Prodigy Touch Flight Deck, based on the acclaimed Garmin 3000 avionics suite. The light jet boosts features found on larger aircraft, including single-point refueling, externally serviced lavatory and an airstair. About Embraer Executive Jets Embraer is creating tomorrow's world of bespoke private air travel today, utilizing industry-leading innovation, design, and technology - all the while incorporating sustainable practices. As a global company with more than 50 years in aerospace, Embraer delivers the ultimate experience in business aviation through aircraft that feature disruptive performance, comfort, and technology. Its portfolio consists of the Phenom 100EV, which offers the business aviation experience in its purest form; the Phenom 300E, which is the best-selling light jet for the past nine years straight; and the Praetor 500 and the Praetor 600, which with best-in-class flight range, are the most disruptive and technologically advanced midsize and super-midsize business jets, capable of continent-crossing and ocean-spanning missions, respectively. Every day, Embraer business aircraft operate around the globe, supported by a strong, responsive customer support network that's top-ranked in service across the industry. For more information, visit executive.embraer.com. About Dr. Ing. h.c.F. Porsche AG and the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG, with headquarters in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen, is one of the most profitable car makers in the world. In total, Porsche delivered in 2020 more than 272,000 vehicles of the 911, 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, Cayenne, Macan, Panamera and Taycan models. The operating result is 4.2 billion euros. The return on sales was 14.6 percent in 2020. Porsche operates plants in Stuttgart and Leipzig as well as a development centre in Weissach. The sports car maker employs 36,000 people. Porsche stands for innovation, and many of its technologies have their origins in motorsport. Porsche is committed to every aspect of its corporate responsibility: economic, environmental and social. The Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur in Zuffenhausen creates very personal customer vehicles through a combination of perfect craftsmanship and high-tech. Highly qualified employees with decades of know-how devote their full attention to every detail and enhance it through hand craftsmanship. The experts call on an extremely wide range of visual and technical customisation options for the exterior and interior. The highest standards with respect to material and finishing are met. Alongside the individual customer vehicles, the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur also produces limited small series and editions. Here, high-quality materials are combined with modern production technologies to create a harmonious overall concept.

