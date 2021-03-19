Log in
Embraer S.A.

EMBRAER S.A.

(EMBR3)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 03/18
13.95 BRL   -3.26%
11:37aEMBRAER S A  : Reports Narrower Q4 Loss, Revenue Declines
MT
11:31aEMBRAER S A  : Planemaker Embraer narrows losses in fourth quarter despite revenue drop
RE
11:19aEMBRAER : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Embraer S A : Planemaker Embraer narrows losses in fourth quarter despite revenue drop

03/19/2021 | 11:31am GMT
FILE PHOTO: An Embraer E195-2 performs during the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil planemaker Embraer on Friday reported a net loss of $3.3 million for the fourth quarter, narrowing its losses significantly compared to last year despite revenue that came in 12% lower than pre-pandemic levels.

Embraer said its cash position remained stable at $2.8 billion. The pandemic has crippled demand for commercial air travel, which has affected the company's main business line.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; editing by John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 3 507 M - 2 518 M
Net income 2020 -705 M - -506 M
Net Debt 2020 1 787 M - 1 283 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 847 M 1 852 M 1 326 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 18 734
Free-Float 94,1%
Technical analysis trends EMBRAER S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,52 $
Last Close Price 2,51 $
Spread / Highest target 3,65%
Spread / Average Target 0,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,93%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Francisco Gomes Neto President & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Carlos Garcia Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Gonçalves da Silva Chairman
Daniel Moczydlower EVP-Engineering & Technology
Nelson Krahenbul Salgado Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMBRAER S.A.57.63%1 926
THE BOEING COMPANY19.62%155 032
AIRBUS SE12.61%93 522
TEXTRON INC.14.53%12 549
DASSAULT AVIATION6.97%9 412
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-14.50%5 995
