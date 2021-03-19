Log in
Embraer S.A.

EMBRAER S.A.

(EMBR3)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 


Embraer S A : hopes to announce new product partnership soon, says CEO

03/19/2021 | 12:50pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil planemaker Embraer is actively working on new product development partnerships and hopes to announce something soon, CEO Francisco Gomes Neto said on Friday in a call with reporters.

While Gomes Neto did not specify which new products are involved in the discussions, he has said in the past that the company hopes to develop a new turboprop plane but that it cannot do it alone.

Reuters first reported last year that China, India and Russia were considering partnering with Embraer.

Until last year, Embraer was set to sell the majority of its commercial aviation operation to Boeing Co for $4.2 billion. But that deal fell apart in April, weighed down by the pandemic's crippling effect on travel and planemakers.

On Friday, Embraer reported its best quarter so far during the COVID-19 pandemic, narrowing losses to just $3 million while delivering more jets in the period than in the first nine months of the year combined.

But it remains unclear if the worst has passed for Embraer or if more challenges lie ahead, because so much of the company's 2021 sales happened in the last three months of the year. The fourth quarter already tended to be Embraer's strongest before the pandemic.

The world's No. 3 planemaker will not issue forward-looking guidance because it says its outlook remains uncertain, but noted that it had had no commercial jet orders canceled and that it had finished downsizing its workforce.

Overall in 2020, Embraer lost $732 million, more than double its loss for 2019, weighed down by its commercial aviation unit, which is also its main business line.

Deliveries fell by half from 2019. While the planemaker delivered 28 commercial jets in the fourth quarter, it only delivered 16 in the previous 9 months.

The result was that Embraer's fourth-quarter revenue came in at $1.8 billion, just 12% lower than a year earlier, even though full-year revenue was down 31%.

(Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun; editing by John Stonestreet and Nick Zieminski)

By Marcelo Rochabrun


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 507 M - -
Net income 2020 -705 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 787 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 847 M 1 852 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
EV / Sales 2021 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 18 734
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart EMBRAER S.A.
Duration : Period :
Embraer S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMBRAER S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,52 $
Last Close Price 2,51 $
Spread / Highest target 3,65%
Spread / Average Target 0,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,93%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Francisco Gomes Neto President & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Carlos Garcia Chief Financial Officer
Alexandre Gonçalves da Silva Chairman
Daniel Moczydlower EVP-Engineering & Technology
Nelson Krahenbul Salgado Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMBRAER S.A.57.63%1 926
THE BOEING COMPANY19.62%155 032
AIRBUS SE12.61%93 522
TEXTRON INC.14.53%12 549
DASSAULT AVIATION6.97%9 412
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-12.84%5 995
