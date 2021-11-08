Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Embraer S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMBR3   BREMBRACNOR4

EMBRAER S.A.

(EMBR3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Embraer presents the Energia Family – Four New Aircraft Concepts Using Renewable Energy Propulsion Technologies - Form 6-K

11/08/2021 | 12:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Embraer presents the Energia Family - Four New Aircraft Concepts Using Renewable Energy Propulsion Technologies

São José dos Campos, Brazil, November 8, 2021 - Embraer today announced a family of concept aircraft that it is exploring to help the industry achieve its goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The details of the Energia family, the latest in the company's Sustainability in Action initiative, were broadcast live via YouTube from Embraer's manufacturing facility in São José dos Campos.

The company has partnered with an international consortium of engineering universities, aeronautical research institutes, and small and medium-sized enterprises to better understand energy harvesting, storage, thermal management and their applications for sustainable aircraft propulsion.

The Energia Family is comprised of four concept aircraft of varying sizes that incorporate different propulsion technologies - electric, hydrogen fuel cell, dual fuel gas turbine, and hybrid-electric.

Energia Hybrid(E9-HE)Energia Electric(E9-FE)

. hybrid-electric propulsion . full electric propulsion

. up to 90% CO2 emissions reduction . zero CO2 emissions

. 9 seats . 9 seats

. rear-mounted engines . aft contra-rotating propellers

. technology readiness -2030 . technology readiness - 2035

Energia H2 Fuel Cell(E19-H2FC)Energia H2 Gas Turbine(E50-H2GT)

. hydrogen electric propulsion . hydrogen or SAF/JetA turbine propulsion

. zero CO2 emissions . up to 100% CO2 emissions reduction

. 19 seats . 35 to 50 seats

. rear-mounted electric engines . rear-mounted engines

. technology readiness - 2035 . technology readiness - 2040

Each aircraft is being evaluated for its technical and subsequent commercial viability.

Luis Carlos Affonso, Embraer's Sr. VP of Engineering, Technology and Corporate Strategy, explained the rationale for the Energia family. "We see our role as a developer of novel technologies to help the industry achieve its sustainability targets. There's no easy or single solution in getting to net zero. New technologies and their supporting infrastructure will come online over time. We're working right now to refine the first airplane concepts, the ones that can start reducing emissions sooner rather than later. Small aircraft are ideal on which to test and prove new propulsion technologies so that they can be scaled up to larger aircraft. That's why our Energia family is such an important platform."

Arjan Meijer, President and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation, commented on the company´s strategy regarding sustainability "We will see a big transformation in our industry towards a more sustainable aviation. With 50 years experience in developing, certifying and supporting regional aircraft, Embraer is in a unique position to make viable the introduction of new disruptive green technologies."

Although the Energia airplanes are still on the drawing board, Embraer has already made advances in reducing emissions from its aircraft. It has tested drop-in sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), mixes of sugarcane and camelina plant-derived fuel and fossil fuel, on its family of E-Jets. The company is targeting to have all Embraer aircraft SAF-compatible by 2030. Last August, Embraer flew its Electric Demonstrator, a single-engine EMB-203 Ipanema, 100% powered by electricity. A full electric demonstrator flew this year, a hydrogen fuel cell demonstrator is planned for 2025 and the company's eVTOL, a fully-electric, zero-emissions vertical take off and landing vehicle, is being developed to enter service in 2026.

For complete information about Embraer's Sustainability in Action initiative and specifications for each Energia concept aircraft, go to https://www.embraercommercialaviation.com/sustainabilityinaction.

Follow us on Twitter: @Embraer

About Embraer

A global aerospace company headquartered in Brazil, Embraer has businesses in Commercial and Executive aviation, Defense & Security and Agricultural Aviation. The company designs, develops, manufactures and markets aircraft and systems, providing Services & Support to customers after-sales.

Since it was founded in 1969, Embraer has delivered more than 8,000 aircraft. On average, about every 10 seconds an aircraft manufactured by Embraer takes off somewhere in the world, transporting over 145 million passengers a year.

Embraer is the leading manufacturer of commercial jets up to 150 seats and the main exporter of high value-added goods in Brazil. The company maintains industrial units, offices, service and parts distribution centres, among other activities, across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Europe.

Disclaimer

Embraer SA published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 17:07:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EMBRAER S.A.
12:08pEmbraer presents the Energia Family – Four New Aircraft Concepts Using Renewable ..
PU
10:42aBrazil's Embraer unveils family of green concept planes
RE
09:58aEmbraer presents the Energia Family – Four New Aircraft Concepts Using Renewable ..
PU
06:58aEVENT : Sustainability in Action
PU
11/05EMBRAER : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/05Embraer sees return to positive cash flow, lifting shares
RE
11/05Embraer Q3 Adjusted Loss Narrows, Revenue Rises
MT
11/05Current Report by Foreign Issuer (Form 6-K)
PU
11/05Earnings Flash (ERJ) EMBRAER S.A. Posts Q3 Loss $-0.18
MT
11/05Earnings Flash (ERJ) EMBRAER S.A. Reports Q3 Revenue $958.1M, vs. Street Est of $1.021B
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EMBRAER S.A.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 424 M - -
Net income 2021 -60,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 817 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 063 M 3 072 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,10x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 15 658
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart EMBRAER S.A.
Duration : Period :
Embraer S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMBRAER S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 4,17 $
Average target price 4,79 $
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francisco Gomes Neto President & Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Carlos Garcia Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer, EVP
Alexandre Gonçalves da Silva Chairman
Daniel Moczydlower EVP-Engineering & Technology
Luís Carlos Affonso VP-Engineering, Technology & Corporate Strategy
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMBRAER S.A.161.13%3 072
THE BOEING COMPANY4.86%131 915
AIRBUS SE26.87%103 421
TEXTRON INC.60.23%17 070
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.37.90%9 531
DASSAULT AVIATION SA7.30%9 251