SAO PAULO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer said on Wednesday that Luxembourg carrier Luxair has placed a firm order for four E195-E2 aircraft, while also securing delivery positions for five more.

That includes two options and three purchase rights for more aircraft, Embraer said in a statement, adding that the first plane is scheduled to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2025. (Reporting by Gabriel Araujo, Editing by Louise Heavens)