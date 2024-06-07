MEXICO CITY, June 7 (Reuters) - Mexico's military-run airline Mexicana will pay $750 million for 20 Embraer jets, the government said on Friday, providing insight into the significant discounts planemakers often give out to airlines.

Analysts had pegged the list price of the order around $1.5 billion when the

deal was announced

earlier this week, with Santander analysts writing that they believed a discount of around 40% had been given out.

Mexicana's order for 10 E190-E2 jets seating 108 passengers and 10 E195-E2 aircraft with 132 seats from the Brazilian planemaker is a major step for the state-run airline since it has sputtered to get off the ground since launching last year.

For months, Mexicana had touted that it was in talks with rival planemaker Boeing for aircraft.

Mexicana "put in a bid (with Boeing)," Deputy Transportation Minister Rogelio Jimenez Pons told journalists earlier this week. "But this rectification is really opportune (for Mexicana) - the market needs these flights, this type of jet."

The state-run airline will become the first carrier to operate one of Embraer's second-generation aircraft in the country. (Reporting by Raul Cortes and Kylie Madry; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Gabriel Araujo)