Proxy Card - Embraer Shareholders Extraordinary Meeting, November 2021

The documents related to the matters to be resolved on the Meeting, including the recommendation of the board of directors as detailed in the Manual for an Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting are available to the shareholders at the registered office of the Company and on the websites of the Company (ri.embraer.com.br), the Brazilian Securities Commission - CVM (www.cvm.gov.br) and B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on the world wide web.

The granting of authorization for the Company's management to perform any acts required for the implementation of the Transaction, as well as ratify the acts that have already been performed.

The Transaction, under the terms and conditions set forth in the Protocol and Justification, without capital increase or issue of new shares and effective as of January 1, 2022

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (the "Depositary") has received advice that an Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting (the "Meeting") of Embraer (the "Company") will be held at the Company's headquarters, located at Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima 2170, in the city of São José dos Campos, State of São Paulo, Brazil, on November 30, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. (local time), for the purposes set forth on this card.

If you are desirous of having the Depositary, through its Nominee or Nominees, vote or execute a proxy to vote the Common Shares ("Shares") represented by your American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") FOR or AGAINST or to ABSTAIN from the Resolutions to be proposed at the Meeting, the Voting Instruction Card should be executed in such a manner as to clearly show whether you desire the Nominee or Nominees of the Depositary to vote FOR or AGAINST or to ABSTAIN on such Resolutions, or any of them, as the case may be. The Voting Instruction Card MUST be forwarded in sufficient time to reach the Depositary before 12:00 p.m., November 26, 2021. The enclosed postage paid envelope is provided for such purpose. Only the registered holders of record at the close of business on November 8, 2021, will be entitled to execute the attached Voting Instruction Card.

The signatory, a registered holder of ADSs representing Common Shares of the Company, of record as of November 8, 2021, hereby requests and authorizes the Depositary, through its Nominee or Nominees, to vote or execute a proxy to vote the underlying Common Shares of the Company represented by such ADSs, on the Resolutions at the Meeting, or to abstain, as the case may be, in each case in accordance with the instructions set forth hereon.

These instructions, when properly signed and dated, will be voted in the manner directed herein. If you do not check any boxes on a particular Resolution, no action will be taken with respect to the Shares represented by your ADSs on such Resolution.

NOTE: In order to have the aforesaid shares voted, this Voting Instruction Card MUST be received by the Depositary before 12:00 p.m., November 26, 2021.

