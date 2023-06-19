Slattery named Heart Aero non-exec chairman, maintains GE role

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Swedish electric airplane
maker Heart Aerospace said on Monday it had appointed John
Slattery as its non-executive chairman, with the former Embraer
planemaking boss continuing to serve as chief commercial officer
at GE Aerospace.
Irish-born Slattery is the most high-profile aerospace
executive to be recruited for a drive towards zero emissions for
regional aviation being showcased at this week's Paris Airshow.
The former banker ran the commercial arm of Brazil's
Embraer, the world's third largest planemaker, before joining GE
as head of its aviation business in 2020.
Last year he was succeeded in the role by GE Chairman and
CEO Larry Culp and became chief commercial officer with a focus
on strategy as the industry focuses on decarbonuisation.
Heart Aerospace is developing a regional electric airplane
targeting a niche between smaller battery-powered transport and
the market for larger regional turboprops or small jets.
"The segment targeted by Heart Aerospace is ripe for
disruption," Slattery said in a statement.
Last year Heart announced significant design changes to its
first electric aircraft and announced Air Canada and
Sweden's Saab as new minority shareholders.
The new ES-30 design is a regional electric airplane with a
capacity of 30 passengers, replacing an earlier design for 19.
