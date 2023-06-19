Advanced search
    EMBR3   BREMBRACNOR4

EMBRAER S.A.

(EMBR3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:52 2023-06-16 pm EDT
20.13 BRL   -2.04%
Slattery named Heart Aero non-exec chairman, maintains GE role

06/19/2023 | 06:25am EDT
PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Swedish electric airplane maker Heart Aerospace said on Monday it had appointed John Slattery as its non-executive chairman, with the former Embraer planemaking boss continuing to serve as chief commercial officer at GE Aerospace.

Irish-born Slattery is the most high-profile aerospace executive to be recruited for a drive towards zero emissions for regional aviation being showcased at this week's Paris Airshow.

The former banker ran the commercial arm of Brazil's Embraer, the world's third largest planemaker, before joining GE as head of its aviation business in 2020.

Last year he was succeeded in the role by GE Chairman and CEO Larry Culp and became chief commercial officer with a focus on strategy as the industry focuses on decarbonuisation.

Heart Aerospace is developing a regional electric airplane targeting a niche between smaller battery-powered transport and the market for larger regional turboprops or small jets.

"The segment targeted by Heart Aerospace is ripe for disruption," Slattery said in a statement.

Last year Heart announced significant design changes to its first electric aircraft and announced Air Canada and Sweden's Saab as new minority shareholders.

The new ES-30 design is a regional electric airplane with a capacity of 30 passengers, replacing an earlier design for 19. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Kim Coghill and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
