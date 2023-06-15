EMCO Industries : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting - (22-06-2023) - Increase in Authorized Share Capital, Prior to Publication under Regulation 5.6.9(b)
EMCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING DATED 22-JUNE-2023
PROCEDURE FOR ELECTRONIC VOTING FACILITY AND
VOTING THROUGH POSTAL BALLOT ON SPECIAL BUSINESS
This is in continuation of the Extraordinary General Meeting Notice circulated on Thursday June 01, 2023.
The members are hereby notified that pursuant to Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations, 2018 amended through Notification dated December 05, 2022, issued by the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan ("SECP"), wherein, SECP has directed all the listed companies to provide the right to vote through the electronic voting facility and voting by post to the members on all businesses classified as Special Business.
Accordingly, members of EMCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED (the "Company") will be allowed to exercise their right to vote through electronic voting facility or voting by post for the special business in its forthcoming Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in accordance with the requirements and subject to the conditions contained in the aforesaid Regulations.
For the convenience of the Members, the ballot paper is annexed to this notice and the same is also available on the Company's website at www.emco.com.pk for download.
Lahore
Ahsan Suhail Mannan
June 14, 2023
Company Secretary
Procedure for E-Voting:
Details of the e‐voting facility will be shared through an email to those members of the Company who have their valid CNIC number, Cell number and email addresses available in the register of members of the Company by the close of business on June 15, 2023.
The web address, login details, and password, will be communicated to the members via e-mail by Share Registrar i.e., Corplink (Pvt) Limited (being the e-voting service provider).
Identity of the Members intending to cast vote through e-voting shall be authenticated through electronic signature or authentication for login.
E-Votinglines will start from June 19, 2023, 09:00 a.m. and shall close on June 21, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Members can cast their votes any time during this period. Once the vote on a resolution is cast by a member, he / she shall not be allowed to change it subsequently.
Procedure for Voting Through Postal Ballot:
The members shall ensure that the duly filled and signed ballot paper, along with a copy of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) should reach the Chairman of the meeting through post at the Company's registered Office address, 4th Floor, National Tower,28-EgertonRoad, Lahore or email at eogm23@emco.com.pk, one day before the EOGM, i.e., on June 21, 2023 before 5:00 p.m. Signature of shareholder on the Ballot Paper shall match with signature on the CNIC.
V O T I N G B A L L O T P A P E R
Name of shareholder / joint shareholders:
Registered Address:
Number of shares held as
CDC Account /
on 14-June-2023:
Folio Number
CNIC/Passport: (Please Attach Copy)
Additional Information
(For representatives of Corporate Members)
Agenda Item No.2:To increase authorized share capital of the Company, following clause(s) / section(s) in Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company need to be amended:
I/we hereby exercise my/our vote in respect of the following resolutions through this postal ballot by conveying my/our assent or descent to the following resolution by picking tick (√) marked in the approximate box below:
Sr.
Name and Description of Resolutions
I/We assent to the
I/We assent to the
resolution (FOR)
resolution (AGAINST)
RESOLVED THAT Clause V of Memorandum of Association of the Company
EMCO Industries Limited (the "Company") be and is hereby amended to read as follows:
"V. The Capital of the Company is Rs. 1,200,000,000 (Rupees One Billion
Two Hundred Million) divided into 120,000,000 (One Hundred and Twenty Million) ordinary shares of Rs. 10/- each, with power to increase and reduce the capital and to divide the shares in the capital for the time being into several clauses in accordance with the provisions of the Companies
Act, 2017."
"FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the Chief Executive Officer or Company Secretary of the Company be and is hereby authorized to, singly, do all acts, deeds, and things, take or cause to be taken all necessary steps, to fulfil all the legal, corporate and procedural formalities and requirements and file all necessary documents as may be incidental for the purpose of implementing this resolution."
RESOLVED THAT Article 3 of the Articles of Association of the Company
EMCO Industries Limited (the "Company") be and is hereby amended to read as follows:
"3. The Capital of the Company is Rs. 1,200,000,000 (Rupees One Billion
Two Hundred Million) divided into 120,000,000 (One Hundred and Twenty Million) ordinary shares of Rs. 10/- each."
"FURTHER RESOLVED THAT the Chief Executive Officer or Company Secretary of the Company be and is hereby authorized to, singly, do all acts, deeds, and things, take or cause to be taken all necessary steps, to fulfil all the legal, corporate and procedural formalities and requirements and file all necessary documents as may be incidental for the purpose of implementing this resolution."
Signature of shareholder(s)
Date
Place
NOTES:
Dully filled ballot paper should be sent through post to the Chairman, EMCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED, Head Office: 4th-Floor, National Tower, 28-EgertonRoad, Lahore Pakistan or, in case of email, a scanned copy of the said ballot paper to be emailed at: eogm23@emco.com.pk
Copy of CNIC should be enclosed with the postal ballot form, both in case of post or email.
Postal ballot forms must reach Chairman of the meeting on or beforeJune 21, 2023 by 5:00 PM. Any postal ballot received thereafter will not be considered for voting.
Signature on postal ballot should match with signature on CNIC/Passport (in case of foreigner).
Incomplete, unsigned, incorrect, defaced, torn, mutilated, over written ballot paper will be rejected.
In case of representative of a body corporate and corporation, postal ballot must be accompanied with copy of CNIC of authorized person, attested copy of Board Resolution, Power of Attorney, Authorization Letter etc. in accordance with Section(s) 138 or 139 of the Companies Act, 2017 as applicable.
Ballot paper can also be downloaded from the Company's website: www.emco.com.pk or use original/photocopy attached with Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting sent through post to the shareholder.
