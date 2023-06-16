EMCO Industries : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting - (26-06-2023) - Election of Directors, Prior to Publication under Regulation 5.6.9(b)

EMCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED 4th Floor, National Tower, 28-Egerton Road, Lahore PABX: 042-36306545-46, FAX: 042-3636 8119 EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING DATED 26-JUNE-2023 ELECTION OF DIRECTORS In pursuance of section 159 (4) of the Companies Act, 2017 ("Act"), the members of the Company Emco Industries Limited ("Company") are hereby notified that the following persons have filed with the Company, notices of their intention to offer themselves for election of Directors under section 159(3) of the Act, for the next term of three years commencing from 1st July 2023, at the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of the Company scheduled to be held on 26th June 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at ICC House, 2-Chamba House Lane, Golf Road, GOR-1, Lahore. Mr. Tariq Rehman Mr. Javaid Shafiq Siddiqi Mr. Usman Haq Mr. Pervaiz Shafiq Siddiqi Mr. Salem Rehman Mr. Ahsan Suhail Mannan Mr. Salman Javaid Siddiqi Mr. Umair Noorani Ch. Imran Ali Syed Muhammad Mohsin Mrs. Ayesha Mussadaque Hamid Mr. Osman Hameed Chaudhri Since the number of candidates who have offered themselves to be elected is not more than the number of directors fixed by the Board of Directors under section 159 (1), therefore, the above mentioned Twelve (12) candidates shall deemed to be elected in the forthcoming Extraordinary General Meeting. Detailed profiles of the above Directors have been placed on the website of the Company i.e., www.emco.com.pk. It is further disclosed under section 166(3) of Act, that Ch. Imran Ali, Syed Muhammad Mohsin, Mrs. Ayesha Mussadaque Hamid and Mr. Osman Hameed Chaudhri, will be elected as Independent Directors on the basis of their respective competencies, skills, knowledge and relevant experience and meet the criteria laid down in section 166(2) of the Act, read with the Companies (Manner & Selection of the Independent Directors) Regulation 2018, and Listed Companies (Code of Corporate Governance) Regulations, 2019. By Order of the Board Place: Lahore (Ahsan Suhail Mannan) Dated: 19.06.2023 Company Secretary

PROCEDURE FOR ELECTRONIC VOTING FACILITY AND VOTING THROUGH POSTAL BALLOT ON SPECIAL BUSINESS This is in continuation of the Extraordinary General Meeting Notice circulated on Friday June 02, 2023. The members are hereby notified that pursuant to Companies (Postal Ballot) Regulations, 2018 amended through Notification dated December 05, 2022, issued by the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan ("SECP"), wherein, SECP has directed all the listed companies to provide the right to vote through the electronic voting facility and voting by post to the members on all businesses classified as Special Business. Accordingly, members of EMCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED (the "Company") will be allowed to exercise their right to vote through electronic voting facility or voting by post for the special business in its forthcoming Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Monday June 26, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in accordance with the requirements and subject to the conditions contained in the aforesaid Regulations. For the convenience of the Members, the ballot paper is annexed to this notice and the same is also available on the Company's website at www.emco.com.pk for download. Lahore Ahsan Suhail Mannan June 19, 2023 Company Secretary Procedure for E-Voting: Details of the e‐voting facility will be shared through an email to those members of the Company who have their valid CNIC numbers, cell numbers, and email addresses available in the register of members of the Company by the close of business on June 15, 2023. The web address, login details, and password, will be communicated to members via email. The security codes will be communicated to members through SMS from the web portal of CDC Share Registrar Services Limited (being the e-voting service provider). Identity of the Members intending to cast vote through e-voting shall be authenticated through electronic signature or authentication for login. E-Voting lines will start from June 21, 2023, 09:15 a.m. and shall close on June 25, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Members can cast their votes any time during this period. Once the vote on a resolution is cast by a member, he / she shall not be allowed to change it subsequently. Procedure for Voting Through Postal Ballot: The members shall ensure that the duly filled and signed ballot paper, along with a copy of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) should reach the Chairman of the meeting through post at the Company's registered Office address, 4th Floor, National Tower, 28-Egerton Road, Lahore or email at eogm23@emco.com.pk ,one day before the EOGM, i.e., on June 25, 2023 before 5:00 p.m. Signature of shareholder on the Ballot Paper shall match with signature on the CNIC.

POSTAL BALLOT PAPER Ballot Paper for voting through post for poll to be held at the Extraordinary General Meeting of EMCO Industries Limited will be held on Monday June 26, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at ICC House, 2-ChambaHouse Lane, Golf Road, GOR-1,Lahore. Name of shareholder / joint shareholders Registered Address Folio Number / CDC Account No. Number of shares held CNIC No./Passport No - (in case of foreigner, copy to be attached) Additional Information and enclosures (In case of representative of body corporate, corporation and Federal Government) I/we hereby exercise my/our vote in respect of the following resolutions through postal ballot by conveying my/our assent or dissent to the following resolution by placing tick (√) mark in the appropriate box below: I/We assent to I/We assent to S.NO Nature and Description of Special Resolutions the Resolutions the Resolutions (FOR) (AGAINST) 1. To consider and if deemed fit to approve / pass the following resolution(s) as Special Business: MODIFICATIONS IN ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION OF THE COMPANY To consider and if deemed fit to pass the necessary resolution(s) with or without modification(s), addition(s) or deletion(s) of clause(s) / section(s) in the Articles of Associations of the Company under section 38 of the Companies Act, 2017 as recommended by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 19th May 2023 that in order to appoint two different persons as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, following clause(s) / section(s) in Articles of Association of the Company need to be amended: RESOLVED THAT Article 86 of the Articles of Association of the Company EMCO Industries Limited (the "Company") be and is hereby amended to read as follows: "86. (a) The Directors shall appoint any person, including an elected Director as Chief Executive in accordance with the provisions of Sections 186 and 187 of Companies Act, 2017. The Directors may, from time to time, remove such Chief Executive from his Office in accordance with the provisions of Section 190 of the Companies Act, 2017. 86. (b) In addition to the appointment of Chief Executive Officer, the Directors shall appoint another one of their bodies as Managing Director separately from the elected Directors. The Directors may, from time to time, remove such Managing Director from his Office."