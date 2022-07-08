Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. EMCOR Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EME   US29084Q1004

EMCOR GROUP, INC.

(EME)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:27 2022-07-08 am EDT
103.02 USD   -0.61%
10:01aEMCOR GROUP, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
06/24EMCOR GROUP, INC.(NYSE : EME) dropped from Russell Small Cap Comp Value Index
CI
06/24EMCOR GROUP, INC.(NYSE : EME) dropped from Russell 2000 Value-Defensive Index
CI
EMCOR GROUP, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

07/08/2022 | 10:01am EDT
EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share. The dividend will be paid on July 29, 2022 to stockholders of record as of July 18, 2022.

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services. This press release and other press releases may be viewed at the Company’s Website at www.emcorgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 676 M - -
Net income 2022 399 M - -
Net cash 2022 807 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,6x
Yield 2022 0,45%
Capitalization 5 301 M 5 301 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 34 000
Free-Float 83,5%
Managers and Directors
Anthony J. Guzzi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark A. Pompa Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter Baker Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Olivia Sutter Vice President-Information Technology
Steven H. Fried Vice President-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMCOR GROUP, INC.-20.03%5 301
VINCI-7.04%49 572
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED6.20%33 237
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-14.97%28 617
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED5.70%21 345
QUANTA SERVICES15.34%19 006