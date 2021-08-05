Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. EMCOR Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EME   US29084Q1004

EMCOR GROUP, INC.

(EME)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EMCOR Group, Inc. : Acquires Quebe Holdings, Inc.

08/05/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

—Acquisition Continues Growth and Expansion of EMCOR Electrical Construction Services Segment—

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME), a Fortune 500® leader in mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services for a diverse range of businesses, announced that it has completed its acquisition of Quebe Holdings, Inc., (“Quebe”) headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

Quebe is a leading electrical services company providing preconstruction, construction, systems integration, and energy solutions in a variety of markets, including automotive, commercial, healthcare, education, industrial, and mission critical.

“Quebe brings a wealth of industry experience, technical expertise, and a longstanding commitment to customers that aligns perfectly with EMCOR’s business philosophy,” said Daniel Fitzgibbons, President and CEO of EMCOR Electrical Construction Services. “Not only does the Quebe acquisition further strengthen EMCOR’s position in electrical construction, it also expands our capabilities across the state of Ohio.”

Quebe is comprised of five Ohio-based business units consisting of Chapel Electric Co., LLC; Romanoff Electric Co., LLC; Chapel-Romanoff Technologies, LLC; Kastle Electric Company; and Kastle Technologies Co., LLC.

According to Quebe’s Chairman and CEO, Dennis F. Quebe, both EMCOR and Quebe share the same commitment to customer loyalty and safety. “Just as we always have, we will continue to meet the high service level expectations our customers demand of us.”

Gregory “Buck” Ross, Quebe’s Chief Operating Officer, added that the alignment of cultures will most certainly result in a positive experience for Quebe’s employees and clients alike. “We look forward to delivering on our promise to our customers in the same way we always have, while also cultivating sustainable growth as part of EMCOR’s dynamic organization.”

About EMCOR Group, Inc.

A Fortune 500® company with estimated 2021 revenues of approximately $9.5B, EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) is a leader in mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and building services. A provider of critical infrastructure systems, EMCOR gives life to new structures and sustains life in existing ones by its planning, installing, operating, maintaining, and protecting the sophisticated and dynamic systems that create facility environments---such as electrical, mechanical, lighting, air conditioning, heating, security, fire protection, and power generation systems---in virtually every sector of the economy and for a diverse range of businesses, organizations and government. Additional information on EMCOR can be found at www.EMCORGroup.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about EMCOR GROUP, INC.
02:01pEMCOR GROUP, INC. : Acquires Quebe Holdings, Inc.
BU
08/03EMCOR : Shambaugh & Son L.P. Provided Design-Build Services on Award-Winning Che..
PU
07/30EMCOR : DA Davidson Adjusts EMCOR Group's Price Target to $125 From $115, Mainta..
MT
07/29EMCOR : Posts Q2 Gains Above Estimates, Raises Full-Year Guidance
MT
07/29EMCOR : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS (Form 8-K)
PU
07/29EMCOR GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/29EMCOR : Quarter 2 Earnings Call
PU
07/29EMCOR GROUP : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/29EMCOR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS ..
AQ
07/29EMCOR GROUP, INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 523 M - -
Net income 2021 382 M - -
Net cash 2021 665 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,2x
Yield 2021 0,44%
Capitalization 6 426 M 6 426 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 33 000
Free-Float 87,0%
Chart EMCOR GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
EMCOR Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMCOR GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 119,54 $
Average target price 131,50 $
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony J. Guzzi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark A. Pompa Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter Baker Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Steven H. Fried Vice President-Compliance
David Howard Laidley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMCOR GROUP, INC.32.00%6 426
VINCI9.93%60 718
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED26.34%30 715
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-7.65%29 530
FERROVIAL, S.A.9.82%21 578
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED0.19%18 644