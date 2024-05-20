May 20, 2024 at 08:58 am EDT

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) announced today that Tony Guzzi, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Jason Nalbandian, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Andy Backman, Vice President, Investor Relations, will host one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences:

KeyBanc Industrials & Basic Materials Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Interested investors should contact their KeyBanc representative directly to schedule a meeting.

Stifel 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Interested investors should contact their Stifel representative directly to schedule a meeting.

A copy of the Company’s most recent investor presentation will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations “Presentations” section of its website, www.emcorgroup.com, prior to each conference.

About EMCOR

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services. This press release and other press releases may be viewed at the Company’s Web site at www.emcorgroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240520166887/en/