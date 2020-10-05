Log in
EMCOR GROUP, INC.

EMCOR GROUP, INC.

(EME)
EMCOR Group, Inc. : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

10/05/2020 | 09:14am EDT

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per common share. The dividend will be paid on October 30, 2020 to stockholders of record as of October 16, 2020.

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services. This press release and other press releases may be viewed at the Company’s Website at www.emcorgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 697 M - -
Net income 2020 177 M - -
Net cash 2020 471 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,6x
Yield 2020 0,46%
Capitalization 3 796 M 3 796 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 36 000
Free-Float 88,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 84,00 $
Last Close Price 69,14 $
Spread / Highest target 33,1%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony J. Guzzi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark A. Pompa Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter Baker Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Richard F. Hamm Independent Director
David Howard Laidley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EMCOR GROUP, INC.-19.88%3 796
VINCI SA-25.92%49 322
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.61%31 394
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-9.26%18 139
FERROVIAL, S.A.-22.69%17 940
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-30.49%17 295
