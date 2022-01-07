Log in
127.36 USD   -0.39%
EMCOR Group, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

01/07/2022
EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share. The dividend will be paid on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record as of January 18, 2022.

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services. This press release and other press releases may be viewed at the Company’s Website at www.emcorgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 819 M - -
Net income 2021 385 M - -
Net cash 2021 506 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,1x
Yield 2021 0,41%
Capitalization 6 824 M 6 824 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 33 000
Free-Float 86,4%
Technical analysis trends EMCOR GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 127,86 $
Average target price 141,00 $
Spread / Average Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony J. Guzzi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark A. Pompa Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter Baker Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Steven H. Fried Vice President-Compliance
David Howard Laidley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMCOR GROUP, INC.-0.23%6 824
VINCI1.45%60 466
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED1.59%36 338
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED2.60%33 714
FERROVIAL, S.A.-0.83%22 388
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED3.28%21 338