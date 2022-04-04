Log in
EMCOR GROUP, INC.

EMCOR Group, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

04/04/2022 | 12:31pm EDT
EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per common share. The dividend will be paid on April 29, 2022 to stockholders of record as of April 18, 2022.

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services. This press release and other press releases may be viewed at the Company’s Website at www.emcorgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 515 M - -
Net income 2022 412 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 011 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 0,46%
Capitalization 5 997 M 5 997 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 34 000
Free-Float 86,1%
Managers and Directors
Anthony J. Guzzi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark A. Pompa Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter Baker Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Olivia Sutter Vice President-Information Technology
Steven H. Fried Vice President-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMCOR GROUP, INC.-10.62%5 997
VINCI0.81%58 451
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED10.20%36 326
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-5.52%33 109
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED5.35%22 109
FERROVIAL, S.A.-11.54%19 604