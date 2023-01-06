Advanced search
    EME   US29084Q1004

EMCOR GROUP, INC.

(EME)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:11 2023-01-06 am EST
146.02 USD   +2.54%
09:57aEMCOR Group, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
2022Insider Sell: Emcor Group
MT
2022Emcor : REBECCA A. WEYENBERG ELECTED TO THE EMCOR GROUP, INC - Form 8-K
PU
EMCOR Group, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

01/06/2023 | 09:57am EST
EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share. The dividend will be paid on January 31, 2023 to stockholders of record as of January 17, 2023.

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services. This press release and other press releases may be viewed at the Company’s Website at www.emcorgroup.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 994 M - -
Net income 2022 390 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,3x
Yield 2022 0,38%
Capitalization 6 786 M 6 786 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,62x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 34 000
Free-Float 74,8%
Technical analysis trends EMCOR GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 142,40 $
Average target price 165,00 $
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony J. Guzzi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark A. Pompa Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Olivia Sutter Vice President-Information Technology
Steven H. Fried Vice President-Compliance
David Howard Laidley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMCOR GROUP, INC.-1.80%6 786
VINCI4.42%57 789
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-0.06%35 472
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED2.95%34 072
QUANTA SERVICES-4.86%19 373
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.34%19 292