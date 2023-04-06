Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. EMCOR Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EME   US29084Q1004

EMCOR GROUP, INC.

(EME)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:14:21 2023-04-06 pm EDT
152.36 USD   -1.22%
12:41pEMCOR Group, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
02/24DA Davidson Adjusts EMCOR Group's Price Target to $188 From $165, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
02/23Transcript : EMCOR Group, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EMCOR Group, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

04/06/2023 | 12:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per common share. The dividend will be paid on April 28, 2023 to stockholders of record as of April 17, 2023.

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services. This press release and other press releases may be viewed at the Company’s Website at www.emcorgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about EMCOR GROUP, INC.
12:41pEMCOR Group, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
02/24DA Davidson Adjusts EMCOR Group's Price Target to $188 From $165, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
02/23Transcript : EMCOR Group, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2023
CI
02/23EMCOR Group Q4 Earnings, Revenue Increase; Provides 2023 Outlook
MT
02/23Emcor Group : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/23EMCOR GROUP, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
02/23Earnings Flash (EME) EMCOR GROUP Posts Q4 Revenue $2.95B, vs. Street Est of $2.88B
MT
02/23Earnings Flash (EME) EMCOR GROUP Reports Q4 EPS $2.63, vs. Street Est of $2.29
MT
02/23Tranche Update on EMCOR Group, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on July 28, 2022.
CI
02/23EMCOR Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EMCOR GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 11 982 M - -
Net income 2023 441 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,8x
Yield 2023 0,42%
Capitalization 7 355 M 7 355 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,61x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 35 500
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart EMCOR GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
EMCOR Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMCOR GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 154,24 $
Average target price 186,50 $
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony J. Guzzi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark A. Pompa Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Olivia Sutter Vice President-Information Technology
Steven H. Fried Vice President-Compliance
David Howard Laidley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMCOR GROUP, INC.4.14%7 355
VINCI13.26%64 909
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED8.18%38 711
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED13.44%37 552
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED38.13%25 725
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.12.22%23 027
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer