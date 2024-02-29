EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) today announced that Tony Guzzi, EMCOR’s Chairman, President and CEO, Jason Nalbandian, Senior Vice President & Chief Accounting Officer, Kevin Matz, Executive Vice President, and Andy Backman, Vice President of Investor Relations will participate at the 16th Annual Evercore ISI Industrial Conference on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 in New York City.

In addition to conducting one-on-one meetings, the Company will participate in a fireside chat discussion at 3:50 p.m. EST.

Date: Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Fireside Chat Discussion Time: 3:50pm EST

Click here for live webcast

The fireside chat discussion will also be archived for replay on the Company's website at http://www.emcorgroup.com for a period of two weeks.

