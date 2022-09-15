Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. EMCOR Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EME   US29084Q1004

EMCOR GROUP, INC.

(EME)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-14 pm EDT
118.53 USD   +0.62%
08:01aEMCOR Group, Inc. to Speak at the D.A. Davidson 21st Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference
BU
09/12EMCOR GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF GASTON ELECTRICAL CO., LLC : : EMCOR Group Inc.
AQ
09/08EMCOR Group Gets Portfolio Contract with Siemens Energy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EMCOR Group, Inc. to Speak at the D.A. Davidson 21st Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference

09/15/2022 | 08:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE: EME) today announced that Tony Guzzi, EMCOR’s Chairman, President and CEO, Mike Bordes, President and CEO, EMCOR Building Services and Kevin Matz, Executive Vice President, will participate in a fireside chat at the D.A. Davidson 21st Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference on Thursday, September 22, 2022. The fireside chat is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. EDT.

Listeners can access the conference call live over the Internet through a (WEBCAST) link on the Home Page of the Company's website at http://www.emcorgroup.com at the following times:

Time:

11:15 AM EDT

 

10:15 AM CDT

 

9:15 AM MDT

 

8:15 AM PDT

An archived version of the audio presentation will be available for a period of two weeks using the (REPLAY) link on the Home Page.

EMCOR Group, Inc. is a Fortune 500 leader in mechanical and electrical construction services, industrial and energy infrastructure and building services. This press release and other press releases may be viewed at the Company’s website at www.emcorgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about EMCOR GROUP, INC.
08:01aEMCOR Group, Inc. to Speak at the D.A. Davidson 21st Annual Diversified Industrials & S..
BU
09/12EMCOR GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES ACQUISIT : : EMCOR Group Inc.
AQ
09/08EMCOR Group Gets Portfolio Contract with Siemens Energy
MT
09/08EMCOR Group, Inc. Companies Awarded North American and European Facilities Portfolio Co..
BU
08/18EMCOR in Greater Boston 14th Annual Charity Golf Event Donates $10,000 to The Jimmy Fun..
BU
08/15INSIDER SELL : Emcor Group
MT
08/09Emcor Group Acquires Gaston Electrical
MT
08/09EMCOR Group, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Gaston Electrical Co., LLC
BU
08/09EMCOR Group, Inc. acquired Gaston Electrical Co., Inc.
CI
08/01KeyBanc Adjusts Price Target on EMCOR Group to $135 From $125, Reiterates Overweight Ra..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EMCOR GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 807 M - -
Net income 2022 393 M - -
Net cash 2022 566 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,4x
Yield 2022 0,42%
Capitalization 5 849 M 5 849 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 34 000
Free-Float 79,6%
Chart EMCOR GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
EMCOR Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EMCOR GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 118,53 $
Average target price 138,50 $
Spread / Average Target 16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony J. Guzzi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark A. Pompa Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter Baker Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Olivia Sutter Vice President-Information Technology
Steven H. Fried Vice President-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMCOR GROUP, INC.-7.53%5 849
VINCI2.00%53 500
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED3.17%34 577
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED5.20%31 684
QUANTA SERVICES24.17%20 362
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-1.04%19 228