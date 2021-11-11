EMCOR Presentation

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES
This material and related presentation contain certain forward-looking statements. Any such comments speak only as of the date on the cover of this slide deck and EMCOR assumes no obligation to update any such forward- looking statements, unless required by law. These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding anticipated future operating and financial performance, the nature and impact of our remaining performance obligations, our ability to pursue acquisitions, our ability to return capital to shareholders, market opportunities, market growth, and customer trends. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated (whether expressly or implied) by the forward- looking statements. Accordingly, these statements are no guarantee of future performance or events. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, adverse effects of general economic conditions, changes in the political environment, changes in the specific markets for EMCOR's services, adverse business conditions, the availability and pricing of supplies and other materials, the availability of adequate levels of surety bonding, increased competition, unfavorable labor productivity, mix of business, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government orders and mandates on our revenue and operations. Certain of the risk factors associated with EMCOR's business are also discussed in Part I, Item 1A "Risk Factors," of the Company's 2020 Form 10-K, in Part II, Item 1A "Risk Factors," of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021, and in other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.govand www.emcorgroup.com. Such risk factors should be taken into account in evaluating any forward-looking statements.
This material and related presentation also include certain financial measures, including non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted EPS that were not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company uses these non-GAAP measures as key performance indicators for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. We also believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with useful information with respect to our ongoing operations. Any non-GAAP financial measures presented are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for financial measures required by GAAP, have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies.
EMCOR HIGHLIGHTS
Leading specialty construction, building, and industrial services provider
Nearly 73 million hours worked in 2020
2020 Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 1.20
Q3 2021 RPOs of $5.4B
EMCOR STRENGTHS
Significant expertise in project execution and managing skilled craft labor
Disciplined and effective cost management
Broad opportunities for earnings growth
History of consistent cash generation
Strong and liquid balance sheet
BROAD CONSTRUCTION & SERVICES PLATFORM 2020 REVENUES: $8.8B
CONSTRUCTION *
SERVICES
CONSTRUCTION SERVICES
BUILDING SERVICES
INDUSTRIAL
SERVICES
Mechanical
Electrical
Mobile
Site-Based
Government
EMCOR UK
Refinery / Petro Chemical /
Turnaround Services
Revenues
Revenues
Revenues
Revenues
Revenues
$3.5B
$2.0B
$2.1B
$0.4B
$0.8B
» Sheet Metal
» Low Voltage
» National HVAC
» O&M
» Base Ops
» Integrated
» Heat Exchanger Services /
» HVAC
» Voice & Data
Service
» HVAC Services
» Facilities
Facilities
Fabrication
» Process Piping
» Lighting
» Building Control
» Retrofit Projects
Management
Services
» Embedded Contracts
» High Purity
» Security/Alarm
Systems
» Preventive
» IDIQ Projects
» IDIQ Projects
» Turnaround Services
Piping
» High Voltage
» Retrofit Projects
Maintenance
» O&M
» O&M
» Specialty Welding
» Plumbing
» Transmission &
» Repair Services
» Energy Efficiency
» Supplier
» Supplier
» Maintenance & Capital Projects
» Fire Protection
Distribution
» Service Agreements
Upgrades
Management
Management
» Process Controls
» IAQ Services
» Renewable Energy / Solar
* ~10% of construction revenues are services
5
