    EME   US29084Q1004

EMCOR GROUP, INC.

(EME)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/11 01:47:51 pm
130.46 USD   -0.11%
06:37pEMCOR Presentation
PU
11/08Stifel Adjusts Price Target on EMCOR to $141 From $132, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
10/28EMCOR GROUP, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
EMCOR Presentation

11/11/2021 | 06:37pm GMT
EMCOR GROUP, INC.

NOVEMBER 11, 2021

EMCOR GROUP, INC.

NOVEMBER 11, 2021

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DISCLOSURES

Forward-Looking Statements

This material and related presentation contain certain forward-looking statements. Any such comments speak only as of the date on the cover of this slide deck and EMCOR assumes no obligation to update any such forward- looking statements, unless required by law. These forward-looking statements may include statements regarding anticipated future operating and financial performance, the nature and impact of our remaining performance obligations, our ability to pursue acquisitions, our ability to return capital to shareholders, market opportunities, market growth, and customer trends. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated (whether expressly or implied) by the forward- looking statements. Accordingly, these statements are no guarantee of future performance or events. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, adverse effects of general economic conditions, changes in the political environment, changes in the specific markets for EMCOR's services, adverse business conditions, the availability and pricing of supplies and other materials, the availability of adequate levels of surety bonding, increased competition, unfavorable labor productivity, mix of business, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government orders and mandates on our revenue and operations. Certain of the risk factors associated with EMCOR's business are also discussed in Part I, Item 1A "Risk Factors," of the Company's 2020 Form 10-K, in Part II, Item 1A "Risk Factors," of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021, and in other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.govand www.emcorgroup.com. Such risk factors should be taken into account in evaluating any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Measures

This material and related presentation also include certain financial measures, including non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP diluted EPS that were not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company uses these non-GAAP measures as key performance indicators for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. We also believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with useful information with respect to our ongoing operations. Any non-GAAP financial measures presented are not, and should not be viewed as, substitutes for financial measures required by GAAP, have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures of other companies.

EMCOR GROUP, INC.

NOVEMBER 11, 2021

EMCOR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Leading specialty construction, building, and industrial services provider
  • Nearly 73 million hours worked in 2020
  • 2020 Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 1.20
  • Q3 2021 RPOs of $5.4B

EMCOR GROUP, INC.

EMCOR STRENGTHS

  • Significant expertise in project execution and managing skilled craft labor
  • Disciplined and effective cost management
  • Broad opportunities for earnings growth
  • History of consistent cash generation
  • Strong and liquid balance sheet

NOVEMBER 11, 2021

EMCOR GROUP, INC.

NOVEMBER 11, 2021

BROAD CONSTRUCTION & SERVICES PLATFORM 2020 REVENUES: $8.8B

CONSTRUCTION *

SERVICES

CONSTRUCTION SERVICES

BUILDING SERVICES

INDUSTRIAL

SERVICES

Mechanical

Electrical

Mobile

Site-Based

Government

EMCOR UK

Refinery / Petro Chemical /

Turnaround Services

Revenues

Revenues

Revenues

Revenues

Revenues

$3.5B

$2.0B

$2.1B

$0.4B

$0.8B

» Sheet Metal

» Low Voltage

» National HVAC

» O&M

» Base Ops

» Integrated

» Heat Exchanger Services /

» HVAC

» Voice & Data

Service

» HVAC Services

» Facilities

Facilities

Fabrication

» Process Piping

» Lighting

» Building Control

» Retrofit Projects

Management

Services

» Embedded Contracts

» High Purity

» Security/Alarm

Systems

» Preventive

» IDIQ Projects

» IDIQ Projects

» Turnaround Services

Piping

» High Voltage

» Retrofit Projects

Maintenance

» O&M

» O&M

» Specialty Welding

» Plumbing

» Transmission &

» Repair Services

» Energy Efficiency

» Supplier

» Supplier

» Maintenance & Capital Projects

» Fire Protection

Distribution

» Service Agreements

Upgrades

Management

Management

» Process Controls

» IAQ Services

» Renewable Energy / Solar

* ~10% of construction revenues are services

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EMCOR Group Inc. published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 18:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 9 819 M - 7 337 M
Net income 2021 385 M - 287 M
Net cash 2021 506 M - 378 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
Yield 2021 0,40%
Capitalization 6 971 M 6 971 M 5 209 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 33 000
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart EMCOR GROUP, INC.
EMCOR Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EMCOR GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 130,60 $
Average target price 141,00 $
Spread / Average Target 7,96%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony J. Guzzi Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Mark A. Pompa Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter Baker Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Steven H. Fried Vice President-Compliance
David Howard Laidley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMCOR GROUP, INC.43.80%6 971
VINCI17.01%62 804
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED51.31%36 835
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.64%30 464
FERROVIAL, S.A.19.95%22 556
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.33.55%18 963