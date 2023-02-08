EMCORE : Corporate Investor Presentation February 2023
Investor Presentation
February 2023
Safe Harbor Statement
Forward-Looking Statements:
The information provided herein may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act"). These forward-looking statements are largely based on EMCORE Corporation's (the "Company") current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of the Company's business. Such forward-looking statements include, in particular, the Company's strategy, opportunities and outlook, market size for the markets in which the Company operates in, expected benefits from the Company's recent acquisitions, expected changes in the national defense budget, and statements about the Company's future results of operations and financial position, plans, strategies, business prospects, changes, and trends in the Company's business and the markets in which the Company operates.
These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipates", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects", "targets", "will", and similar expressions or variations of these terms and similar phrases. Additionally, statements concerning future matters such as projected financial results, the development of new products, future growth, enhancements or technologies, sales levels, expense levels, and other statements regarding matters that are not historical are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements
relate to future events or the Company's future financial performance and are subject to business, economic, and other risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company's business or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including without limitation, the following: (a) uncertainties regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the length of time it will take for the COVID-19 pandemic to subside, and the impact of measures intended to reduce its spread on the Company's business and operations, which is evolving and beyond its control; (b) the rapidly evolving markets for the Company's products and uncertainty regarding the development of these markets; (c) the Company's and the acquired businesses historical dependence on sales to a limited number of customers and fluctuations in the mix of products and customers in any period; (d) delays and other difficulties in commercializing new products; (e) the failure of new products: (i) to perform as expected without material defects, (ii) to be manufactured at acceptable volumes, yields, and cost, (iii) to be qualified and accepted by the Company's customers, and (iv) to successfully compete with products offered by the Company's competitors; (f) uncertainties concerning the availability and cost of commodity materials and specialized product components that the Company does not make internally; (g) actions by competitors; (h) risks and uncertainties related to applicable laws and regulations, including the impact of changes to applicable tax laws and tariff regulations;
acquisition-relatedrisks, including that (i) the revenues and net operating results obtained from the Company's recent acquisitions may not meet its expectations, (ii) the costs and cash expenditures for integration of the Company's recent acquisitions may be higher than expected, (iii) the Company may not recognize the anticipated synergies from the Company's recent acquisitions, (iv) there could be losses and liabilities arising from these acquisitions that the Company will not be able to recover from any source, and (v) the Company may not realize sufficient scale from these acquisitions and will need to take additional steps, including making additional acquisitions, to achieve the Company's growth objectives for this product line; (j) risks related to the Company's ability to obtain capital; (k) the effect of component shortages and any alternatives thereto; (l) risks and uncertainties related to manufacturing and production capacity and expansion plans related thereto; (m) risks related to the conversion of order backlog into product revenue; and (n) other risks and uncertainties discussed under Item 1A - Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, as updated by subsequent periodic reports.
Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made in light of the Company's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments as well as other factors that the Company believes is appropriate under the circumstances. While these statements represent the Company's judgment on what the future may hold, and the Company believes these judgments are reasonable, these statements are not guarantees of any events or financial results. All forward-looking statements in this presentation are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and subsequent facts or circumstances may contradict, obviate, undermine, or otherwise fail to support or substantiate such statements. The Company cautions you not to rely on these statements without also considering the risks and uncertainties associated with these statements and the Company's business that are addressed in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that are available on the SEC's web site located at www.sec.gov, including the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. Certain information included in this presentation may supersede or supplement forward-looking statements in its other Exchange Act reports filed with the SEC. The Company does not intend to update any forward-looking
statement to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in the Company's expectations, except as required by applicable law or regulation.
2
Safe Harbor Statement
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This presentation includes non-GAAP financial measures where indicated. The Company reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, the Company supplements reported GAAP financials with non-GAAP measures which are included in related press releases and reports furnished to the SEC, copies of which are available at the Company's website: http://www.EMCORE.com or the SEC's website at: http://www.sec.gov. These non-GAAP financial measures complement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP. However, these non-GAAP financial measures
are not intended to supersede or replace the Company's US GAAP results. These non-GAAP measures are presented in part to enhance the understanding of the Company's historical financial performance and
comparability between reporting periods. The Company believes the non-GAAP presentation, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provide relevant and useful information to analysts, investors, management and other interested parties. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAPmeasures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. These measures should only be used to
evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.
Trademarks:
EMCORE and the EMCORE logo are trademarks of EMCORE Corporation. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners. This presentation shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.
3
The New EMCORE: A&D Inertial Navigation Solutions (INS)
INERTIAL NAVIGATION SOLUTIONS
Largest independent supplierof Inertial Navigation Solutions with vertically integrated operations
Revolutionizing navigation and positioning on the battlefield, underwater, and in the air
Innovative, proprietary technologies for established and growing opportunities
Alhambra, CA (HQ):
Concord, CA:
Wafer Fab, FOG, Defense-
QMEMS
Opto, Broadband, Admin
(acquired June 2019)
Budd Lake, NJ:
Tinley Park, IL:
FOG and RLG
FOG and TACNAV
(acquired April 2022)
(acquired August 2022)
Revenue, quarter ended 12/31/22 (fiscal 1Q'23)
$25.0M
Revenue, fiscal year ended 9/30/22
$124.1M
Cash at 12/31/22
$24.2M
Debt at 12/31/22
$12.3M
Tangible Book Value at 12/31/22
$77.2M
Market Capitalization 2/7/23
$50.2M
Shares Outstanding 2/7/23
38.1M
Closing Share Price 2/7/23
$1.32
4
Company Snapshot
Designs and manufactures the world's highest-performance Fiber Optic Gyro (FOG), Ring Laser Gyro (RLG), and MEMS-based inertial sensors and systems
EMCORE's products provide precise, reliable stabilization, geolocation,
guidance, navigation, and control in critical Aerospace & Defense, and Commercial applications
Four facilities leveraging vertical integration
TACTICAL
and delivering high-performance inertial
navigation products to premier customers
Concord, CA
Tinley Park, IL
Budd Lake, NJ
Alhambra, CA (HQ)
375K
400+
TOTAL SQ. FT.
CUSTOMERS
418 ~$124M
U.S. EMPLOYEES
FY2022A REVENUE
NAVIGATIONSTRATEGIC
5
