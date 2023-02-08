EMCORE : Corporate Investor Presentation February 2023

Safe Harbor Statement

Forward-Looking Statements:

The information provided herein may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act"). These forward-looking statements are largely based on EMCORE Corporation's (the "Company") current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of the Company's business. Such forward-looking statements include, in particular, the Company's strategy, opportunities and outlook, market size for the markets in which the Company operates in, expected benefits from the Company's recent acquisitions, expected changes in the national defense budget, and statements about the Company's future results of operations and financial position, plans, strategies, business prospects, changes, and trends in the Company's business and the markets in which the Company operates.

These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipates", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects", "targets", "will", and similar expressions or variations of these terms and similar phrases. Additionally, statements concerning future matters such as projected financial results, the development of new products, future growth, enhancements or technologies, sales levels, expense levels, and other statements regarding matters that are not historical are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements

relate to future events or the Company's future financial performance and are subject to business, economic, and other risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company's business or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including without limitation, the following: (a) uncertainties regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the length of time it will take for the COVID-19 pandemic to subside, and the impact of measures intended to reduce its spread on the Company's business and operations, which is evolving and beyond its control; (b) the rapidly evolving markets for the Company's products and uncertainty regarding the development of these markets; (c) the Company's and the acquired businesses historical dependence on sales to a limited number of customers and fluctuations in the mix of products and customers in any period; (d) delays and other difficulties in commercializing new products; (e) the failure of new products: (i) to perform as expected without material defects, (ii) to be manufactured at acceptable volumes, yields, and cost, (iii) to be qualified and accepted by the Company's customers, and (iv) to successfully compete with products offered by the Company's competitors; (f) uncertainties concerning the availability and cost of commodity materials and specialized product components that the Company does not make internally; (g) actions by competitors; (h) risks and uncertainties related to applicable laws and regulations, including the impact of changes to applicable tax laws and tariff regulations;

acquisition-related risks, including that (i) the revenues and net operating results obtained from the Company's recent acquisitions may not meet its expectations, (ii) the costs and cash expenditures for integration of the Company's recent acquisitions may be higher than expected, (iii) the Company may not recognize the anticipated synergies from the Company's recent acquisitions, (iv) there could be losses and liabilities arising from these acquisitions that the Company will not be able to recover from any source, and (v) the Company may not realize sufficient scale from these acquisitions and will need to take additional steps, including making additional acquisitions, to achieve the Company's growth objectives for this product line; (j) risks related to the Company's ability to obtain capital; (k) the effect of component shortages and any alternatives thereto; (l) risks and uncertainties related to manufacturing and production capacity and expansion plans related thereto; (m) risks related to the conversion of order backlog into product revenue; and (n) other risks and uncertainties discussed under Item 1A - Risk Factors in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, as updated by subsequent periodic reports.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made in light of the Company's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments as well as other factors that the Company believes is appropriate under the circumstances. While these statements represent the Company's judgment on what the future may hold, and the Company believes these judgments are reasonable, these statements are not guarantees of any events or financial results. All forward-looking statements in this presentation are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and subsequent facts or circumstances may contradict, obviate, undermine, or otherwise fail to support or substantiate such statements. The Company cautions you not to rely on these statements without also considering the risks and uncertainties associated with these statements and the Company's business that are addressed in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that are available on the SEC's web site located at www.sec.gov, including the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. Certain information included in this presentation may supersede or supplement forward-looking statements in its other Exchange Act reports filed with the SEC. The Company does not intend to update any forward-looking

statement to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in the Company's expectations, except as required by applicable law or regulation.