EMCORE : Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results (Form 8-K)

EMCORE Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Results ALHAMBRA, CA, August 4, 2021 - EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets, today announced results for the fiscal 2021 third quarter ended June 30, 2021 (3Q21). Management will host a conference call to discuss financial and business results tomorrow, Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time. Consolidated revenue for 3Q21 was $42.7 million, comprised of $12.3 million from the Aerospace & Defense segment and $30.3 million from the Broadband segment. Net income was $13.6 million and $7.9 million on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, respectively. Adjusted EBITDA was $8.9 million. Please refer to the schedules at the end of this press release for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures.

'The Broadband business segment drove record financial performance for EMCORE. Revenue, up 11% on a sequential quarter basis, and gross margins above 40% drove substantial bottom-line growth on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, as well as strong operating cash flow,' said Jeff Rittichier, Chief Executive Officer of EMCORE. 'A&D gross margin increased as our Navigation business grew sequentially on stronger QMEMS and FOG revenue.' Consolidated Results Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 +increase/

-decrease 3Q21 2Q21 Revenue $42.7M $38.4M +$4.3M Gross Margin 40% 38% +2% Operating Expenses $10.8M $10.1M +$0.7M Operating Margin 15% 12% +3% Net Income (1) $13.6M $4.4M +$9.2M Earnings Per Share Diluted (1) $0.35 $0.13 +$0.22 Non-GAAP Gross Margin (2) 41% 39% +2% Non-GAAP Operating Expenses (2) $9.6M $8.9M +0.7M Non-GAAP Operating Margin (2) 19% 15% +4% Non-GAAP Net Income (2) $7.9M $5.9M +$2.0M Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Diluted (2) $0.20 $0.17 +$0.03 Adjusted EBITDA $8.9M $6.9M +$2.0M Ending Cash and Cash Equivalents $68.3M $65.3M +$3.0M (1) 3Q21 includes $7.4M of non-recurring gains related to extinguishment of debt and expiring tax-related liabilities. (2) Please refer to the schedules at the end of this press release for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures.



Aerospace and Defense (A&D) Segment A&D's sequential-quarter revenue decrease was due to lower sales of Defense Optoelectronics products, partly offset by increased Navigation revenue. The higher A&D gross margin was driven primarily by improved QMEMS margins. R&D expense was higher as a result of increased project material costs and lower revenue-related engineering labor recorded as cost of goods sold. Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 +increase/

-decrease 3Q21 2Q21 A&D Segment Revenue (1) $12.3M $13.1M -$0.8M A&D Segment Gross Margin 31% 29% +2% A&D Segment R&D Expense $3.6M $3.2M +$0.4M A&D Segment Profit (1) $0.3M $0.6M -$0.3M Non-GAAP A&D Segment Gross Margin (2) 33% 30% +3% Non-GAAP A&D Segment R&D Expense (2) $3.5M $3.0M +$0.5M Non-GAAP A&D Segment Profit $0.6M $0.9M -$0.3M (1) Individual components may not sum to the total of reported consolidated amounts due to rounding. (2) Please refer to the schedules at the end of this press release for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures. Broadband Segment Broadband's sequential-quarter revenue increase was driven by record sales of Cable TV products, which also drove a slightly better gross margin. R&D expense increased due to higher project material costs. Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 +increase/

-decrease 3Q21 2Q21 Broadband Segment Revenue (1) $30.3M $25.3M +$5.0M Broadband Segment Gross Margin 44% 43% +1% Broadband Segment R&D Expense $0.9M $0.6M +$0.3M Broadband Segment Profit (1) $12.5M $10.2M +$2.3M Non-GAAP Broadband Segment Gross Margin (2) 44% 43% +1% Non-GAAP Broadband Segment R&D Expense (2) $0.8M $0.5M +$0.3M Non-GAAP Broadband Segment Profit $12.6M $10.4M +$2.2M (1) Individual components may not sum to the total of reported consolidated amounts due to rounding. (2) Please refer to the schedules at the end of this press. release for GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations and other information related to non-GAAP financial measures. Business Outlook The Company expects revenue for the fiscal 2021 fourth quarter ending September 30, 2021 to be in the range of $42 million to $44 million. Conference Call The Company will discuss its financial results on August 5, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET (5:00 a.m. PT). The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing 800-353-6461. For international callers, please dial +1 334-323-0501. The conference passcode number is 9771183. The call will be webcast live via the Company's website at http://www.emcore.com . A webcast will be available for replay beginning Thursday, August 5, 2021 following the conclusion of the call. About EMCORE EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense and broadband communications markets. Our best-in-class components and systems support a broad array of applications including navigation and inertial sensing, defense optoelectronics, broadband transport, 5G wireless infrastructure, optical sensing, and



cloud data centers. We leverage industry-leading Quartz MEMS, Lithium Niobate and Indium Phosphide chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its wafer fabrication facility in Alhambra, CA, and Quartz MEMS manufacturing facility in Concord, CA. Our manufacturing facilities maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facility in Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit http://www.emcore.com Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures The Company conforms to U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ('GAAP') in the preparation of its financial statements. We disclose supplemental non-GAAP earnings measures for gross profit margin, operating expenses, operating profit margin, net income, and earnings per share, as well as adjusted EBITDA. Management believes these supplemental non-GAAP measures reflect the Company's core ongoing operating performance and facilitates comparisons across reporting periods. The Company uses these measures when evaluating its financial results and for planning and forecasting of future periods. We believe that these supplemental non-GAAP measures are also useful to investors in assessing our operating performance. While we believe in the usefulness of these supplemental non-GAAP measures, there are limitations. Our non-GAAP measures may not be reported by other companies in our industry and/or may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in calculation. We compensate for these limitations by using these non-GAAP measures as a supplement to GAAP and by providing the reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measure. The schedules at the end of this press release reconcile the Company's non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The adjustments share one or more of the following characteristics: they are unusual and the Company does not expect them to recur in the ordinary course of its business, they do not involve the expenditure of cash, they are unrelated to the ongoing operation of the business in the ordinary course, or their magnitude and timing is largely outside of the Company's control. For all reporting periods disclosed, the Company has applied consistent rationale, method, and adjustments in reconciling non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP, nor are they meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures. Our disclosures of these measures should be read only in conjunction with our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company's GAAP results. Forward-Looking Statements The information provided herein may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ('Exchange Act'). These forward-looking statements are largely based on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting the financial condition of our business. Such forward-looking statements include, in particular, projections about our future results, statements about our plans, strategies, business prospects, changes and trends in our business and the markets in which we operate. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as 'anticipates', 'believes', 'can', 'could', 'estimates', 'expects', 'forecasts', 'intends', 'may', 'plans', 'projects', 'targets, 'will', and similar expressions or variations of these terms and similar phrases. Additionally, statements concerning future matters such as projected financial results, the development of new products, enhancements or technologies, sales levels, expense levels and other statements regarding matters that are not historical are forward-looking statements. We caution that these forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and are subject to business, economic, and other risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of our business or our industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including without limitation, the following: (a) uncertainties regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the length of time it will take for the COVID 19 pandemic to subside, and the impact of measures intended to reduce its spread on our business and operations, which is evolving and beyond our control; (b) the rapidly evolving markets for the Company's products and uncertainty regarding the development of these markets; (c) the Company's historical dependence on sales to a limited number of customers and fluctuations in the mix of products and customers in any period; (d) delays and other difficulties in commercializing new products; (e) the failure of new products: (i) to perform as expected without material



defects, (ii) to be manufactured at acceptable volumes, yields, and cost, (iii) to be qualified and accepted by our customers, and (iv) to successfully compete with products offered by our competitors; (f) uncertainties concerning the availability and cost of commodity materials and specialized product components that we do not make internally; (g) actions by competitors; (h) risks and uncertainties related to applicable laws and regulations, including the impact of changes to applicable tax laws and tariff regulations; (i) acquisition-related risks, including that (i) the revenues and net operating results obtained from our acquisition of the Systron Donner Inertial ('SDI') business may not meet our expectations, (ii) there could be losses and liabilities arising from the acquisition of SDI that we will not be able to recover from any source, and (iii) we may not realize sufficient scale in our navigation systems product line from the SDI acquisition and will need to take additional steps, including making additional acquisitions, to achieve our growth objectives for this product line; (j) risks related to our ability to obtain capital; (k) risks related to the transition of certain of our manufacturing operations from our Beijing facility to a contract manufacturer's facility; (l) risks and uncertainties related to manufacturing and production capacity and expansion plans related thereto; (m) risks related to the conversion of order backlog into product revenue; and (n) other risks and uncertainties discussed under Item 1A - Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, as updated by our subsequent periodic reports. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. While these statements represent our judgment on what the future may hold, and we believe these judgments are reasonable, these statements are not guarantees of any events or financial results. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and subsequent facts or circumstances may contradict, obviate, undermine, or otherwise fail to support or substantiate such statements. We caution you not to rely on these statements without also considering the risks and uncertainties associated with these statements and our business that are addressed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') that are available on the SEC's web site located at www.sec.gov, including the sections entitled 'Risk Factors' in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Certain information included in this press release may supersede or supplement forward-looking statements in our other Exchange Act reports filed with the SEC. We do not intend to update any forward-looking statement to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations, except as required by applicable law or regulation.



EMCORE CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) (in thousands, except for per share data) (unaudited) For the three months ended June 30, For the nine months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 42,658 $ 27,266 $ 114,490 $ 76,598 Cost of revenue 25,433 18,048 70,059 53,479 Gross profit 17,225 9,218 44,431 23,119 Operating expense: Selling, general, and administrative 6,081 5,936 17,941 18,962 Research and development 4,500 4,807 12,567 14,033 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 250 (312) 439 (2,229) Total operating expense 10,831 10,431 30,947 30,766 Operating income (loss) 6,394 (1,213) 13,484 (7,647) Other income (expense): Gain on extinguishment of debt 6,561 - 6,561 - Interest income (expense), net 579 (40) 481 (54) Foreign exchange gain (loss) 87 (20) 256 (29) Total other income (expense) 7,227 (60) 7,298 (83) Income (loss) before income tax (expense) benefit 13,621 (1,273) 20,782 (7,730) Income tax (expense) benefit (6) (14) (214) 27 Net income (loss) $ 13,615 $ (1,287) $ 20,568 $ (7,703) Foreign exchange translation adjustment (5) 2 (26) (5) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 13,610 $ (1,285) $ 20,542 $ (7,708) Per share data Net income (loss) per basic share $ 0.37 $ (0.04) $ 0.62 $ (0.27) Weighted-average number of basic shares outstanding 36,768 29,295 33,069 29,052 Net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.35 $ (0.04) $ 0.59 $ (0.27) Weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding 38,893 29,295 34,777 29,052



EMCORE CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) As of June 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,191 $ 30,390 Restricted cash 1,106 148 Accounts receivable, net of credit loss of $192 and $227, respectively 31,536 25,324 Contract assets 220 1,566 Inventory 33,362 25,525 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,295 5,589 Assets held for sale 1,404 1,568 Total current assets 141,114 90,110 Property, plant, and equipment, net 21,847 21,052 Goodwill 69 69 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,744 14,566 Other intangible assets, net 175 202 Other non-current assets 243 242 Total assets $ 177,192 $ 126,241 LIABILITIES and SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 19,184 $ 16,484 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 9,961 11,577 Operating lease liabilities - current 1,153 992 Total current liabilities 30,298 29,053 PPP liability - non-current - 6,488 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 12,954 13,735 Asset retirement obligations 2,040 2,022 Other long-term liabilities 794 794 Total liabilities 46,086 52,092 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 43,787 shares issued and 36,881 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2021; 36,461 shares issued and 29,551 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2020 780,776 744,361 Treasury stock at cost; 6,906 shares as of June 30, 2021 and 6,910 shares as of September 30, 2020 (47,721) (47,721) Accumulated other comprehensive income 892 918 Accumulated deficit (602,841) (623,409) Total shareholders' equity 131,106 74,149 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 177,192 $ 126,241



EMCORE CORPORATION Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 3Q21 2Q21 Gross Profit $ 17,225 $ 14,634 Gross Margin 40% 38% Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 220 203 Asset retirement obligation (ARO) accretion 11 8 Amortization of acquired intangibles 9 9 Total adjustments 240 220 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 17,465 $ 14,854 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 41% 39% Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 3Q21 2Q21 Operating Expenses $ 10,831 $ 10,051 Stock-based compensation (956) (719) Severance and restructuring charges - (14) CATV transition - (loss) gain on sale of assets (250) 164 Loss on sale of assets - (382) Litigation-related expenses (70) (169) Non-GAAP Operating Expenses $ 9,555 $ 8,931



Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 3Q21 2Q21 Operating Profit $ 6,394 $ 4,583 Operating Margin 15% 12% Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 1,176 922 Asset retirement obligation (ARO) accretion 11 8 Amortization of acquired intangibles 9 9 Severance and restructuring charges - 14 CATV transition - loss (gain) on sale of assets 250 (164) Loss on sale of assets - 382 Litigation-related expenses 70 169 Total adjustments 1,516 1,340 Non-GAAP Operating Profit 7,910 5,923 Non-GAAP Operating Margin 19% 15% Depreciation 1,016 976 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,926 $ 6,899 Adjusted EBITDA % 21% 18%



Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 3Q21 2Q21 Net Income $ 13,615 $ 4,384 Earnings Per Share Basic 0.37 0.13 Earnings Per Share Diluted 0.35 0.13 Non-recurring gains, tax effected: Gain on extinguishment of debt (6,417) - Release of uncertain tax reserve and related interest (1,007) - Total non-recurring gains, tax effected (7,424) - Net Income, excluding non-recurring gains tax effected $ 6,191 $ 4,384 Earnings Per Share Basic, excluding non-recurring gains tax effected 0.17 0.13 Earnings Per Share Diluted, excluding non-recurring gains tax effected 0.16 0.13 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 1,176 922 Asset retirement obligation (ARO) accretion 11 8 Amortization of acquired intangibles 9 9 Severance and restructuring charges - 14 CATV transition - gain on sale of assets 250 (164) Loss on sale of assets - 382 Litigation-related expenses 70 169 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (87) 68 Income tax expense 265 82 Total adjustments 1,694 1,490 Non-GAAP Net Income 7,885 5,874 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Basic 0.21 0.18 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Diluted 0.20 0.17 Interest expense, net 25 49 Depreciation 1,016 976 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,926 $ 6,899 Adjusted EBITDA % 21 % 18 %



Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Jun 30, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 3Q21 2Q21 3Q21 2Q21 Aerospace and Defense Broadband Gross Profit $ 3,872 $ 3,775 Gross Profit $ 13,353 $ 10,859 Gross Margin 31 % 29 % Gross Margin 44 % 43 % Adjustments: Adjustments: Stock-based compensation 129 120 Stock-based compensation 91 83 Asset retirement obligation (ARO) accretion - - Asset retirement obligation (ARO) accretion 11 8 Amortization of acquired intangibles 9 9 Amortization of acquired intangibles - - Total adjustments 138 129 Total adjustments 102 91 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 4,010 $ 3,904 Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 13,455 $ 10,950 Non-GAAP Gross Margin 33 % 30 % Non-GAAP Gross Margin 44 % 43 % Aerospace and Defense Broadband R&D Expenses $ 3,598 $ 3,157 R&D Expenses $ 902 $ 614 Stock-based compensation (139) (136) Stock-based compensation (65) (73) Non-GAAP R&D Expenses $ 3,459 $ 3,021 Non-GAAP R&D Expenses $ 837 $ 541 Contact: EMCORE Corporation Tom Minichiello (626) 293-3400 investor@emcore.com

