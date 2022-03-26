Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  EMCORE Corporation
  News
  7. Summary
    EMKR   US2908462037

EMCORE CORPORATION

(EMKR)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of EMCORE Corporation - EMKR

03/26/2022 | 12:28am EDT
NEW YORK, March 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of EMCORE Corporation ("EMCORE" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EMKR).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether EMCORE and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On February 9, 2022, Emcore issued a press release reporting its financial and operating results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter.  Among other items, Emcore reported both first quarter earnings and second quarter revenue guidance that missed consensus estimates. 

On this news, Emcore's stock price fell $1.82 per share, or 30.9%, to close at $4.07 per share on February 10, 2022.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-emcore-corporation---emkr-301511165.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2022
