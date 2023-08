Emeco Holdings Limited is primarily involved in the provision of earthmoving equipment solutions and mining services solutions to its customers, as well as the maintenance and remanufacturing of major components of heavy earthmoving equipment. Its segments include Rental, Workshops and Pit N Portal. Rental segment provides a range of earthmoving equipment solutions to customers in Australia. Its additional technology platforms are developed to enable customers to improve the earthmoving efficiencies of their rental machines. Workshops segment provides maintenance and component rebuild services to customers in Australia. Pit N Portal segment provides a range of mining services solutions and associated services to customers in Australia. Its services include rentals, maintenance, fabrication, surface treatment, and others. It has operations in mining regions of Australia, with customers, including mining companies and contractors across coal, gold, copper, bauxite, iron ore and nickel.

Sector Business Support Services