  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Emeco Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EHL   AU000000EHL7

EMECO HOLDINGS LIMITED

(EHL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/30 02:11:00 am EDT
0.7850 AUD   +0.64%
08:39aEMECO : Update - Notification of buy-back - EHL
PU
05/22Emeco Holdings Limited Announces Change of Registered Office Address
CI
04/26EMECO : Update - Notification of buy-back - EHL
PU
Emeco : Update - Notification of buy-back - EHL

05/30/2022 | 08:39am EDT
Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Name of entity

EMECO HOLDINGS LIMITED

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

30/5/2022

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

EHL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

13,366,486

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

64,481

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of buy-back

1 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

EMECO HOLDINGS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2

Registration number type

Registration number

ABN

89112188815

1.3

ASX issuer code

EHL

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back

3/2/2022

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update

26/5/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

30/5/2022

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

EHL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Notification of buy-back

2 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back

For personal use only

Notification of buy-back

3 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

only

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of

+securities to be bought back

540,668,902

use

3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum

number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum

number of securities

Yes

3A.5a Maximum number of securities proposed to be

personal

bought back

54,066,890

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration

be paid?

For

AUD - Australian Dollar

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

Notification of buy-back

4 / 6

Notification of buy-back

No

only

Part 3C - Key dates

On-marketbuy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date

use

24/2/2022

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date

23/2/2023

personalFor

Part 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

Notification of buy-back

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Emeco Holdings Limited published this content on 29 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 12:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 748 M 535 M 535 M
Net income 2022 72,8 M 52,1 M 52,1 M
Net Debt 2022 208 M 149 M 149 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,02x
Yield 2022 4,57%
Capitalization 407 M 291 M 291 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 62,6%
Technical analysis trends EMECO HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,78 AUD
Average target price 1,42 AUD
Spread / Average Target 81,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian Matthew Testrow Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Thao Pham Group Chief Financial Officer
Peter Ian Richards Non-Executive Chairman
Keith Skinner Independent Non-Executive Director
Peter Charles Kane Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMECO HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.36%291
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-30.66%22 955
UNITED RENTALS-10.48%21 302
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V.-25.10%11 749
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP.-11.09%8 080
AIR LEASE CORPORATION-13.93%4 220