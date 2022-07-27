Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. EMedia Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EMH   ZAE000208898

EMEDIA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(EMH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-25
4.300 ZAR   +6.17%
10:44aEMEDIA : No Change Statement, Notice of Annual General Meeting, Publication of B-BBEE Certificate
PU
06/14EMEDIA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/26EMEDIA : Reviewed Consolidated Condensed Results announcement and Cash Dividend Declaration for the Year Ended 31 March 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

eMedia : No Change Statement, Notice of Annual General Meeting, Publication of B-BBEE Certificate

07/27/2022 | 10:44am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

eMEDIA HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 1968/011249/06

JSE share code: EMH IZIN: ZAE000208898

JSE share code: EMN IZIN: ZAE000209524 ("eMedia Holdings" or "the Company")

NO CHANGE STATEMENT, NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, PUBLICATION

OF B-BBEE CERTIFICATE

Shareholders are advised that eMedia Holdings' notice of annual general meeting (AGM), incorporating the audited summarised financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022, has been released and was posted to shareholders on Wednesday 27 July 2022.

Shareholders are advised that the notice of annual general meeting, the integrated annual report and the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022 are available on the Company's website (www.emediaholdings.co.za).

The summarised financial statements and the annual financial statements contain no modifications to the reviewed condensed consolidated results which were published on SENS on 26th of May 2022.

Notice is hereby given that the annual general meeting for eMedia Holdings shareholders, which will be held entirely by electronic communication on Monday, 29 August 2022 at 11h00. The record date for determining when shareholders must be recorded in the register to be entitled to participate in and vote at the AGM is Friday, 19 August 2022. The last date to trade in order to be able to vote is Tuesday, 16 August 2022.

BROAD-BASED BLACK ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT ACT ("The Act"): ANNUAL

COMPLIANCE REPORT

The group is finalising its yearly BBBEE compliance, this process is expected to be completed in August 2022. Once the audit is complete shareholders will be notified on SENS, the annual compliance report submitted and the certificate uploaded to the Company's website.

Johannesburg

27 July 2022

Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

eMedia Holdings Limited published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 14:43:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EMEDIA HOLDINGS LIMITED
10:44aEMEDIA : No Change Statement, Notice of Annual General Meeting, Publication of B-BBEE Cert..
PU
06/14EMEDIA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/26EMEDIA : Reviewed Consolidated Condensed Results announcement and Cash Dividend Declaratio..
PU
05/26Emedia Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/26EMedia Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/26EMedia Holdings Limited Announces Cash Dividend for the Year Ended 31 March 2022, Payab..
CI
2021EMEDIA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Half-year results
CO
2021EMEDIA HOLDINGS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2021Secretary Antony J. Blinken With Alassane Samba Diop and Mamadou Ibra Kane of E-Media G..
AQ
2021EMedia Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 444 M - -
Net income 2021 72,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 527 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,1x
Yield 2021 4,75%
Capitalization 1 792 M 106 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 5 382
Free-Float 8,86%
Chart EMEDIA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
eMedia Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Khalik Sherrif Director-Sales & Trade Marketing
Antonio Sergio Lee Finance Director & Executive Director
John Anthony Copelyn Director
Rachel Doreen Watson Lead Independent Director
Velaphi Elias Mphande Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EMEDIA HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.05%106
WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC.-37.72%35 019
FOX CORPORATION-7.59%18 365
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.22.05%7 359
PT ELANG MAHKOTA TEKNOLOGI TBK-21.05%7 320
RTL GROUP S.A.-17.42%6 033