eMedia : No Change Statement, Notice of Annual General Meeting, Publication of B-BBEE Certificate

eMEDIA HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 1968/011249/06

JSE share code: EMH IZIN: ZAE000208898

JSE share code: EMN IZIN: ZAE000209524 ("eMedia Holdings" or "the Company")

NO CHANGE STATEMENT, NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, PUBLICATION

OF B-BBEE CERTIFICATE

Shareholders are advised that eMedia Holdings' notice of annual general meeting (AGM), incorporating the audited summarised financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022, has been released and was posted to shareholders on Wednesday 27 July 2022.

Shareholders are advised that the notice of annual general meeting, the integrated annual report and the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2022 are available on the Company's website (www.emediaholdings.co.za).

The summarised financial statements and the annual financial statements contain no modifications to the reviewed condensed consolidated results which were published on SENS on 26th of May 2022.

Notice is hereby given that the annual general meeting for eMedia Holdings shareholders, which will be held entirely by electronic communication on Monday, 29 August 2022 at 11h00. The record date for determining when shareholders must be recorded in the register to be entitled to participate in and vote at the AGM is Friday, 19 August 2022. The last date to trade in order to be able to vote is Tuesday, 16 August 2022.

BROAD-BASED BLACK ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT ACT ("The Act"): ANNUAL

COMPLIANCE REPORT

The group is finalising its yearly BBBEE compliance, this process is expected to be completed in August 2022. Once the audit is complete shareholders will be notified on SENS, the annual compliance report submitted and the certificate uploaded to the Company's website.

Johannesburg

27 July 2022

Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited