Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by emeis S.A. (the “Company”) (Paris:EMEIS) to Natixis ODDO BHF, the following resources were recorded in the dedicated liquidity account as of 30 June 2024:

- 114,117 shares

- €211,981.23 in cash

During the 2024 first half-year, it was carried out a total of :

PURCHASE 1,071 transactions 666,999 shares €8,236,890.72 SALE 964 transactions 552,928 shares €7,033,303.50

It is reminded that the operations provided for under the liquidity agreement have been suspended during the Company’s financial restructuring, i.e. from 1 December 2022 to 28 March 20241.

The following resources were recorded in the liquidity account as of 28 March 20242:

- 46 shares

- €1,415,570.95 in cash

It should also be noted that as of the date of the signature of the liquidity agreement, on 1 December 2022, the following resources were allocated:

- 68,000 shares

- €415,650.44 in cash

The aggregated data for each trading day of the 2024 first half-year are as set out in appendix of this press release.

About emeis

With nearly 78,000 experts and professionals in healthcare, care, and supporting the most vulnerable among us, emeis operates in around twenty countries with five core activities: psychiatric clinics, medical care and rehabilitation clinics, nursing homes, home care services, and assisted-living facilities.

Every year, emeis welcomes around 283,000 residents, patients, and other beneficiaries. emeis is committed and taking action to rise to a major challenge facing our society, i.e, the increase in the number of people placed in a vulnerable position as a result of accidents, old age, or cases of mental illness.

emeis is 50.2% owned by Caisse des Dépôts, CNP Assurances, MAIF, and MACSF Epargne Retraite. It is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (ISIN: FR001400NLM4) and is a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.

Website: www.emeis-group.com/en

APPENDIX: Daily table of transactions

PURCHASES SALES Date Number of

transactions Number of

shares for a total

amount of Number of

transactions Number of

shares For a total

amount of Total 1071 666999 8236890,74 964 552928 7033303,49 28/03/2024 43 18623 189315,35 0 0 0 02/04/2024 9 6008 61143,42 8 7255 75074,74 03/04/2024 0 0 0 23 11061 119641,48 04/04/2024 33 26571 295728,44 9 5257 61579 05/04/2024 30 10808 113708,27 11 5573 59648 08/04/2024 3 1640 17384 13 8239 89732,2 09/04/2024 23 13264 152658,8 15 6179 71918,8 10/04/2024 17 20352 227613,26 7 4084 46656,3 11/04/2024 14 11755 129540,1 12 3004 33494,6 12/04/2024 10 7404 81073,8 7 6169 68909,6 15/04/2024 10 10818 116037,17 12 9591 104275,23 16/04/2024 9 7405 79289,08 13 15760 172788,92 17/04/2024 10 7512 82526,01 3 3503 38708,25 18/04/2024 15 3703 41751,2 48 25766 304634,46 19/04/2024 25 14809 180373,63 6 3552 44667,24 22/04/2024 12 7404 90143,7 11 7004 86278,77 23/04/2024 5 3702 47015,4 13 13959 178509,9 24/04/2024 29 20361 254068,26 13 6253 78787,8 25/04/2024 33 22212 267839,7 0 0 0 26/04/2024 0 0 0 36 25823 324520,24 29/04/2024 0 0 0 36 17510 235684,6 30/04/2024 53 37020 493539,53 7 5253 73542 02/05/2024 0 0 0 29 11533 151704,3 03/05/2024 2 1851 24618,3 56 10506 141831 06/05/2024 7 5553 73669,8 25 17510 240587,4 07/05/2024 10 5553 77001,6 0 0 0 08/05/2024 26 12106 168458,5 4 7004 99807 09/05/2024 10 4702 65072,7 4 1751 24514 10/05/2024 6 7405 103670,04 20 8756 124398,07 13/05/2024 28 18510 251736 0 0 0 14/05/2024 11 6553 87154,9 7 5253 70740,4 15/05/2024 25 22212 294123,9 40 19261 265626,7 16/05/2024 7 4863 65719,5 29 17510 242513,5 17/05/2024 31 11796 160631,89 11 3502 49028 20/05/2024 5 5554 74423,8 11 5254 73030,3 21/05/2024 8 5553 78297,3 48 25514 367683,7 22/05/2024 10 11106 161481,24 15 17510 261301,73 23/05/2024 18 12957 184633,55 13 5885 84700,77 24/05/2024 46 33319 447511,86 1 1 14,1 27/05/2024 8 5554 70332,36 20 10507 135582,29 28/05/2024 22 16659 208037,59 5 4950 64090,7 29/05/2024 25 7404 91624,5 4 3502 44125,2 30/05/2024 10 5554 67484,84 15 10058 126604,97 31/05/2024 13 9256 117088,5 18 15760 202046,63 03/06/2024 0 0 0 54 26265 356762,75 04/06/2024 13 7820 107689,3 16 10506 147500,74 05/06/2024 23 16243 222344 4 5253 74463,03 06/06/2024 9 7404 100601,85 5 8755 121344,3 07/06/2024 0 0 0 24 8755 119950,5 10/06/2024 45 29616 384941,36 0 0 0 11/06/2024 26 22212 269357,52 3 1751 21887,5 12/06/2024 29 10667 123084,6 11 9874 116464,5 13/06/2024 27 12106 141458,6 0 0 0 14/06/2024 30 21604 237394,1 1 1751 19436,1 17/06/2024 17 9451 100200,2 9 10455 113439,3 18/06/2024 5 3502 38522 64 12257 136490,45 19/06/2024 7 3702 41277,3 16 8604 97250,3 20/06/2024 0 0 0 26 19161 223523,3 21/06/2024 5 5553 66265,8 4 3502 42199,1 24/06/2024 29 9255 107728,2 25 14008 167441,13 25/06/2024 31 12957 155854,2 2 1751 21537,3 26/06/2024 25 15177 180549,52 16 10754 130023,3 27/06/2024 26 7256 84863,1 4 3502 41848,9 28/06/2024 13 7083 81237,3 2 3702 42758,1

1 Please refer to the press release dated 27 March 2024 concerning the restart of the execution of the liquidity contract (https://www.emeis-group.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/PR_ORPEA_2024-03-27_Restart_LC.pdf)

2 Please refer to the press release dated 27 March 2024 concerning the increase of the resources allocated to the liquidity contract (https://www.emeis-group.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/PR_ORPEA_2024-03-27_Increase_LC.pdf)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240718966852/en/