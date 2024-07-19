Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by emeis S.A. (the “Company”) (Paris:EMEIS) to Natixis ODDO BHF, the following resources were recorded in the dedicated liquidity account as of 30 June 2024:
- 114,117 shares
- €211,981.23 in cash
During the 2024 first half-year, it was carried out a total of :
PURCHASE
1,071 transactions
666,999 shares
€8,236,890.72
SALE
964 transactions
552,928 shares
€7,033,303.50
It is reminded that the operations provided for under the liquidity agreement have been suspended during the Company’s financial restructuring, i.e. from 1 December 2022 to 28 March 20241.
The following resources were recorded in the liquidity account as of 28 March 20242:
- 46 shares
- €1,415,570.95 in cash
It should also be noted that as of the date of the signature of the liquidity agreement, on 1 December 2022, the following resources were allocated:
- 68,000 shares
- €415,650.44 in cash
The aggregated data for each trading day of the 2024 first half-year are as set out in appendix of this press release.
About emeis
With nearly 78,000 experts and professionals in healthcare, care, and supporting the most vulnerable among us, emeis operates in around twenty countries with five core activities: psychiatric clinics, medical care and rehabilitation clinics, nursing homes, home care services, and assisted-living facilities.
Every year, emeis welcomes around 283,000 residents, patients, and other beneficiaries. emeis is committed and taking action to rise to a major challenge facing our society, i.e, the increase in the number of people placed in a vulnerable position as a result of accidents, old age, or cases of mental illness.
emeis is 50.2% owned by Caisse des Dépôts, CNP Assurances, MAIF, and MACSF Epargne Retraite. It is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (ISIN: FR001400NLM4) and is a member of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices.
Website: www.emeis-group.com/en
APPENDIX: Daily table of transactions
PURCHASES
SALES
Date
Number of
Number of
for a total
Number of
Number of
For a total
Total
1071
666999
8236890,74
964
552928
7033303,49
28/03/2024
43
18623
189315,35
0
0
0
02/04/2024
9
6008
61143,42
8
7255
75074,74
03/04/2024
0
0
0
23
11061
119641,48
04/04/2024
33
26571
295728,44
9
5257
61579
05/04/2024
30
10808
113708,27
11
5573
59648
08/04/2024
3
1640
17384
13
8239
89732,2
09/04/2024
23
13264
152658,8
15
6179
71918,8
10/04/2024
17
20352
227613,26
7
4084
46656,3
11/04/2024
14
11755
129540,1
12
3004
33494,6
12/04/2024
10
7404
81073,8
7
6169
68909,6
15/04/2024
10
10818
116037,17
12
9591
104275,23
16/04/2024
9
7405
79289,08
13
15760
172788,92
17/04/2024
10
7512
82526,01
3
3503
38708,25
18/04/2024
15
3703
41751,2
48
25766
304634,46
19/04/2024
25
14809
180373,63
6
3552
44667,24
22/04/2024
12
7404
90143,7
11
7004
86278,77
23/04/2024
5
3702
47015,4
13
13959
178509,9
24/04/2024
29
20361
254068,26
13
6253
78787,8
25/04/2024
33
22212
267839,7
0
0
0
26/04/2024
0
0
0
36
25823
324520,24
29/04/2024
0
0
0
36
17510
235684,6
30/04/2024
53
37020
493539,53
7
5253
73542
02/05/2024
0
0
0
29
11533
151704,3
03/05/2024
2
1851
24618,3
56
10506
141831
06/05/2024
7
5553
73669,8
25
17510
240587,4
07/05/2024
10
5553
77001,6
0
0
0
08/05/2024
26
12106
168458,5
4
7004
99807
09/05/2024
10
4702
65072,7
4
1751
24514
10/05/2024
6
7405
103670,04
20
8756
124398,07
13/05/2024
28
18510
251736
0
0
0
14/05/2024
11
6553
87154,9
7
5253
70740,4
15/05/2024
25
22212
294123,9
40
19261
265626,7
16/05/2024
7
4863
65719,5
29
17510
242513,5
17/05/2024
31
11796
160631,89
11
3502
49028
20/05/2024
5
5554
74423,8
11
5254
73030,3
21/05/2024
8
5553
78297,3
48
25514
367683,7
22/05/2024
10
11106
161481,24
15
17510
261301,73
23/05/2024
18
12957
184633,55
13
5885
84700,77
24/05/2024
46
33319
447511,86
1
1
14,1
27/05/2024
8
5554
70332,36
20
10507
135582,29
28/05/2024
22
16659
208037,59
5
4950
64090,7
29/05/2024
25
7404
91624,5
4
3502
44125,2
30/05/2024
10
5554
67484,84
15
10058
126604,97
31/05/2024
13
9256
117088,5
18
15760
202046,63
03/06/2024
0
0
0
54
26265
356762,75
04/06/2024
13
7820
107689,3
16
10506
147500,74
05/06/2024
23
16243
222344
4
5253
74463,03
06/06/2024
9
7404
100601,85
5
8755
121344,3
07/06/2024
0
0
0
24
8755
119950,5
10/06/2024
45
29616
384941,36
0
0
0
11/06/2024
26
22212
269357,52
3
1751
21887,5
12/06/2024
29
10667
123084,6
11
9874
116464,5
13/06/2024
27
12106
141458,6
0
0
0
14/06/2024
30
21604
237394,1
1
1751
19436,1
17/06/2024
17
9451
100200,2
9
10455
113439,3
18/06/2024
5
3502
38522
64
12257
136490,45
19/06/2024
7
3702
41277,3
16
8604
97250,3
20/06/2024
0
0
0
26
19161
223523,3
21/06/2024
5
5553
66265,8
4
3502
42199,1
24/06/2024
29
9255
107728,2
25
14008
167441,13
25/06/2024
31
12957
155854,2
2
1751
21537,3
26/06/2024
25
15177
180549,52
16
10754
130023,3
27/06/2024
26
7256
84863,1
4
3502
41848,9
28/06/2024
13
7083
81237,3
2
3702
42758,1
1 Please refer to the press release dated 27 March 2024 concerning the restart of the execution of the liquidity contract (https://www.emeis-group.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/PR_ORPEA_2024-03-27_Restart_LC.pdf)
2 Please refer to the press release dated 27 March 2024 concerning the increase of the resources allocated to the liquidity contract (https://www.emeis-group.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/PR_ORPEA_2024-03-27_Increase_LC.pdf)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240718966852/en/