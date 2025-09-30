Oddo BHF reiterates its 'outperform' rating on Emeis shares with a target price raised from €12.5 to €15.5, after the group presented its targets for 2028, leading it to raise its forecast sequence (particularly for 2027-2028).



While the interim figures unveiled this morning "are not a complete surprise after the July publication," the broker highlights the guidance for 2028, which it believes provides "additional visibility."



There are still a number of challenges, but the direction seems favorable to us, the analyst said, adding that after its turnaround, the dependency care group "wants to become a growth stock again."